'All a blur': Swepson's magnificent seven completes crushing victory

Mitch Swepson's seven-wicket haul and Marnus Labuschagne's century has guided Queensland to a romping 125-run one-day win over South Australia.

Batting first, Labuschagne made 126 as the Bulls posted 260 on Saturday at the Gabba.

But the story of the day came in South Australia's reply, as they crashed to 135 all out in just 26.1 overs, with Swepson claiming a brilliant 7-28 from 7.1 overs.

SA opener Mackenzie Harvey was the sole South Australian to offer resistance, top-scoring with 72 from 66 deliveries.

But it was Swepson's spell, the best figures by a Queenslander in the competition's history, that truly changed the match after the visitors were cruising at 1-82.

"In my first over, I felt like (the ball) landed nicely and spun, so I felt it was a little bit to work with," Swepson said after play.

"And yeah, the rest is all a bit of a blur, to be honest.

"I had a nice groove out there, had a nice rhythm, and there was a little bit of assistance in the surface. But yeah, it was just one of those days where everything clicks."

South Australia lost their final seven wickets for 29 runs after a strong start, with rookie bowler Campbell Thompson unable to bat after an injury during the first innings.

Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey made 36 from 40 balls - he was only South Australian other than Harvey to reach double figures.

Earlier, Labuschagne dominated the Bulls' innings with his stellar century that gave his side something to defend.

Queensland were wobbling at 3-41 in the 11th over after losing Sam Heazlett (three), Hugo Burdon (10) and Jimmy Peirson (four).

But Labuschagne was superb in his 137-ball knock, hitting 11 fours and a six. It's Labuschagne's fourth century in six innings this summer, equalling the record for most tons in a single campaign.

"He's done it too many times to count now, for us in this format of the game," Swepson said of his captain Labuschagne.

"He's definitely top echelon of this format of the game, and someone that our young guys really look up to.

"He showed that on a tricky wicket this morning was a little bit doing a little bit, and he just knuckled down. He was happy to soak up balls, but then caught up at the end.

"We absolutely wouldn't have had anything to bowl at if he didn't score that 124."

Labuschagne found an important ally in Lachlan Hearne - the pair steadied with a 92-run stand for the fourth wicket.

The partnership ended when Hearne, who didn't strike a boundary in his 41 from 62 balls, fell to SA skipper Nathan McSweeney (1-45).

Hugh Weibgen made 26 from 35 balls but it was Labuschagne who controlled the innings until dismissed in the 48th over.

The Australian star was the third victim of leg-spinner Lloyd Pope, who finished with 3-53 from 10 overs.

Queensland's big victory means the Bulls will now qualify for the final if Tasmania defeat NSW in Hobart, or if NSW win in a tight finish. However, a comfortable victory for the Blues will see them leapfrog Queensland into second place.

