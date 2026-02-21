NSW secure spot in One-Day Cup final after Patterson's clinic

NSW smashed Tasmania by seven wickets, and will face off again in the One-Day Cup final

Kurtis Patterson's scintillating century and Ryan Hadley's five wickets have powered NSW to a One-Day Cup final berth as they beat Tasmania by seven wickets.

With a spot in the competition's finale on the line, NSW needed to chase down hosts Tasmania's score of 274 within 40 overs to leapfrog Queensland into second spot.

And they were able to do so with ease, as Patterson's unbeaten 125 from 89 balls helped the Blues to a seven-wicket victory in 31 overs.

The result means NSW will face Tasmania again on March 11, in the final back in Hobart.

Playing as if it was a T20 match, Patterson whacked his third century across all formats for NSW this month, belting 17 fours and one six along the way.

Josh Philippe (58 runs off 29 balls) and Chris Green (47 runs from 45 balls) also played crucial supporting roles after Sam Konstas fell early for one to leave NSW 1-3.

Earlier, seamer Hadley pocketed 5-69, building off the six wickets he took against Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield midweek.

Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha also claimed three scalps for 57 runs as Tasmania were bowled out for 274 off the final ball of the 50th over.

Charlie Wakim had led the way for Tasmania with the bat with 76 from 73 balls, but consistent wicket losses meant the hosts were never able to build the momentum for an imposing first-innings total.

