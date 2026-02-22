Wellington scripts WNCL history in washed-out SA-ACT clash

South Australian leg spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington claimed the record for the most wickets in WNCL history

09:56 Play video ACT Meteors v South Australia | WNCL

Rain has thrown a spanner in the wheel for South Australia and the ACT Meteors' WNCL finals push as the two sides had to split the points at Canberra's EPC Solar Park on Sunday.

The weather, however, couldn't take the shine off the history-making moment of the day as Amanda-Jade Wellington overtook former Australian all-round great Lisa Sthalekar to become the leading wicket taker in the competition history when Georgia Elwiss became her 167th victim.

The South Australians were on their feet as soon as wicketkeeper Bridget Patterson caught a nick off Elwiss' bat in the second attempt in Wellington's second over and got around the leggie to put up a celebration worthy of the record-breaking occasion.

Wellington's wait for claiming the top spot after tying with Sthalekar last game could have been prolonged if the coin didn't fall in her captain Jemma Barsby's favour as only nine legal deliveries could be bowled in the second innings.

With rain on the forecast, South Australia sent ACT in to bat and got an early strike as Courtney Neale (3-40) trapped Carly Leeson in front in the first over, forcing the Meteors captain to depart without scoring.

Young left-armer Eleanor Larosa found the edge of Paris Bowdler 12 (17), which was collected by Patterson behind the wickets to leave the home side 2-22.

Olivia Porter, who was in hot form in ACT's last games against Tasmania, with a century to her name on the tour of the Apple Isle, couldn't convert her start on Sunday, her faint under edge off Ella Wilson (1-50) bringing Patterson in play again as she fell on 25 off 29.

While the top order tumbled, it did well to score at a healthy rate and the side was at 63 in the 12th over when Wellington's record-breaking wicket left them four down.

The runs on the board took the pressure off the young pair of Annie Wikman and Grace Lyons as the duo steadied the ship with a 99-run stand.

24-year-old Wikman, fresh off a stint with the Governor-General's XI against India, where she was called on as a late replacement for injured Tasmania player Rachel Trenaman, top-scored with a composed 69 off 86.

The fighting partnership met an ironic end when Lyons (40 off 64) was run out as a result of a mix up in the 33rd over. Wikman's knock came to an end in the same fashion five overs later.

Some nice work in the field breaks the important partnership. pic.twitter.com/kaHJOwGDwT — South Australia Cricket Teams (@SACricketTeams) February 22, 2026

Cameos from Rachel Carroll (34 off 45) and Zoe Cooke (21 off 18) kept the scoreboard moving before the Meteors were bowled out for 258 in the final over.

South Australia got off to flyer courtesy of Ellie Johnston's four boundaries as she raced to 18 off 9, but covers had to be brought on in the second over and rain the persisted long enough for the game to be called off.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday, the only day with sunshine predicted in what is otherwise set to be a gloomy week in the national capital.

WNCL 2025-26 standings