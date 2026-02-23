Schedule revealed for Aussies' Test return to South Africa

Australia will play three ODIs in South Africa before their first Test series in the country in eight years

Australia's first Test tour of South Africa since the infamous 2018 trip will include a return to Cape Town in a highly anticipated three-Test series between the format's last two champions.

Cricket South Africa tonight (AEDT) revealed their 2026-27 international fixture, which confirms the Proteas as hosting Tests (men's or women's) in for the first time in close to two years.

After Australia play a three-match ODI series featuring matches in Durban, Johannesburg and Potchefstroom through September, Pat Cummins' men take on the reigning World Test Championship winners in a Test bout that concludes with a trip to Newlands, the site of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that shook Australian cricket to its core.

A bulk of those who played in that watershed Test, including Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc, have already returned to Cape Town – one of the game's most picturesque cricket grounds – when Australia played a T20I there in 2020.

But the Aussies have not toured the country for a long-form series in eight years. The return of the likes of 2018 tourists like Smith, Cummins, Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood is certain to be a major talking point heading into the series.

Warner, who along with Smith copped a year's ban for his role in the Newlands plot, has since retired, as have Usman Khawaja and the man who replaced Smith as Test captain in the aftermath of the scandal, Tim Paine. Cameron Bancroft, who served a nine-month suspension, is unlikely to be in contention for a Test recall.

October's series also features Tests in Durban and Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), as well as a pre-series warm-up match in Potchefstroom. It is understood Australia are also likely to face Zimbabwe in 50-over matches before heading to neighbouring South Africa.

Despite prevailing as the format's standout team last year, South Africa have significantly reduced the number of Tests they host due to financial constraints. The SA20 competition, which features all six teams owned by IPL franchise consortiums, has occupied the main part of their December-January summer window.

But, having not played a Test at home since January 2025, South Africa will also welcome Bangladesh and England for Tests this southern summer.

The Australia Test series shapes as an important one in deciding who will feature in next year's WTC final. Australia are top of the standings with only one defeat from eight games, but have tough away series in South Africa and India (early next year) either side of a four-Test home campaign against second-placed New Zealand.

Australia are also set to host Bangladesh in the Top End in August this year before heading to Africa.

AUSTRALIA MEN'S TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA 2026

ODI Series

First ODI: September 24, Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Second ODI: September 27, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Third ODI: September 30, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom (D/N)

Warmup Match

October 3-4, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Test Series

First Test: October 9-13, Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Second Test: October 18-22, St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Third Test: October 27-31, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Register your interest for South African tour packages with Cricket Australia's Travel Office here