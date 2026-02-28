NZ into World Cup semis as Pakistan bid falls short

Pakistan dropped Babar Azam as Sahibzada Farhan eclipsed Virat Kohli's 12-year-old record but both teams left heartbroken as New Zealand book their spot in the last four

New Zealand have been left celebrating in their team hotel as they watched Pakistan fall short in their bold bid to rob them of a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Pakistan needed to conjure up a 65-run victory or better against co-hosts Sri Lanka in Pallekele to qualify ahead of the Black Caps but though they amassed a huge 8-212, headed by a record-breaking ton from Sahibzada Farhan, they ultimately could only manage a five-run victory after a thrilling denouement on Saturday.

Yet there must have been nervous moments as New Zealand skipper Mitch Santner and his team watched the drama unfold on television back in Colombo as Pakistan tried to restrict Sri Lanka to a total of 147 or less that would have eliminated the Kiwis and ensured they progressed with a superior net run-rate.

When Sri Lanka fell to 5-101 off 12 overs, it still looked feasible Pakistan could pull it off, but a magnificent counter-attack by Pavan Rathnayake, who crashed a 37-ball 58, ensured their dream was buried once Sri Lanka had motored to 5-147 in the 16th over.

But that was just the match-within-a-match. More drama was still to come as Sri Lanka, already eliminated, launched one final heroic attempt to end their disappointing campaign with a glorious victory, led by captain Dasun Shanaka.

Needing 28 from the last over bowled by Pakistan's star quick Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shanaka sent the crowd into a frenzy as he smoked the first four balls for 4, 6, 6 and 6, leaving him needing six off the final two deliveries.

But on the first, the skipper attempted a hugely ambitious reverse scoop that didn't make contact and then he left the final delivery, feeling sure Afridi's slanted yorker would be called wide.

But the pacer had got it spot on, and it was deemed a legal delivery, leaving Shanaka to reflect crestfallen on finishing unbeaten on 76 out of Sri Lanka's 6-207, having clouted eight sixes in his astonishing 31-ball assault.

"I could have finished it but well bowled to Shaheen," shrugged the magnanimous Shanaka.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha reflected on a rare off-night for his mystery spinner Usman Tariq (0-43) and lamented the dew that made conditions increasingly difficult at the end for his other bowlers.

"It could ​have been a different story had we won the toss," he sighed. "Dew was a factor, and we couldn't execute our plans."

Earlier, his side, put in to bat, gambled on their D-day, dropping their superstar Babar Azam and thrusting Fakhar Zaman up the order.

Along with their star of the tournament Farhan, Fakhar smashed the bowling to all parts of the Pallekele International Stadium as the pair racked up a remarkable opening partnership of 176 in just 16.5 overs.

The 29-year-old late bloomer Farhan enjoyed another landmark day, racing past Virat Kohli's 12-year-old record of 319 runs in a single T20 World Cup before becoming the first man to score two tons in one edition.

While Fakhar eventually fell for a two-a-ball 84, with nine fours and two sixes, Farhan went on to three-figures off 59 balls.

Disappointingly for Pakistan, though, they couldn't keep up the momentum as wickets tumbled swiftly, none of their other batters could reach double figures and they only eked out 14 for the loss of five wickets over the last couple of overs.

For Farhan, though, his second hundred to go with two fifties meant that he had amassed 383 runs in the tournament, more than 100 more than any other batter.

England, New Zealand and South Africa have now nailed down semi-final spots in India next week, while the West Indies will meet the co-hosts and defending champs India in a Kolkata shoot-out on Sunday for the last spot.