Head content to bat anywhere to help SA's Shield final push

Australia's Test opener has a preferred position but doesn't want to disrupt the defending champions' firing batting line up

Australian star Travis Head says he will bat wherever South Australia needs him in their crucial Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales beginning on Thursday.

In a major boost to SA's quest for back-to-back Shield titles, Head has returned from Sri Lanka for a rare domestic first-class appearance following Australia's early elimination from the T20 World Cup.

The left-hander will line up for SA in just one Shield match before heading back to the subcontinent to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

The Test opener batted at No.4 in his last appearance for South Australia in November prior to replacing Usman Khawaja at the top of the order during the Ashes. He's again happy to slot in wherever needed for his state but he did indicate he had a preferred position.

That's likely to be at the top given he's expected to continue opening for Australia when they host Bangladesh in two Tests in Darwin and Mackay in August after plundering 629 runs at 62.90 against England earlier in the summer.

"I said to 'Ryno' (SA coach Ryan Harris) that I'd like to bat in a certain position, but whatever works for the team I'm happy with," Head said.

"I've said the same thing to 'Ronnie' (Australia head coach Andrew McDonald) for the last three or four years. Wherever I fit in the team, I feel like I'm adaptable enough as it is.

"When a team is going as well as they have been… I don't want to come in and ruin too many things. We're trying to build momentum for a Shield final, so wherever he can fit me, and wherever I can get a game, I'm happy to play my role."

Head started the T20 World Cup slowly with scores of 6 and 17 while standing in for injured captain Mitch Marsh for Australia's first two matches. He quickly found his groove when his opening partner returned, producing rapid knocks of 56 and 32 against Sri Lanka and Oman, but it wasn't enough to prevent Australia being eliminated at the group stage for the first time since 2009 following consecutive losses to Zimbabwe and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Head said there was "no doubt" that he would turn out for SA once Australia's exit from the tournament was confirmed. The 33-year-old scored 9 and 15 against Tasmania during his previous appearance for his state prior to the Ashes.

The defending champions boast a relatively settled batting line up and Head acknowledged the selection dilemma facing Harris to fit him in for their clash with NSW.

"It's always hard when players come back," he said.

"We've got a really sound middle order with 'Lehmo' (Jake Lehmann) going well and Jason Sangha having a great year. Nathan McSweeney has played Test cricket."

South Australia (33.43) are currently third in the Sheffield Shield standings, less than a point behind second-placed Queensland (34.38).

If they are to make the final, SA will be eyeing consecutive Shield titles for the first time in their history.

Although Head didn't feature in South Australia's historic Shield final triumph against Queensland last season, the three-format Australian star said he was thrilled by the state's long-awaited success.

"It's been a long time coming," Head said.

"It was amazing to see that last year… I think we always knew that we had the talent. We always had belief that we could do it. Over the years, we've had some real moments where we could have grabbed that.

"You look back at a couple of Shield finals we played in a row in Glenelg (2015-16) and Alice Springs (2016-17), and the landscape of cricket looks completely different if we were able to grab one of those chances."

After falling short in both those finals, SA finished at the bottom of the table for the next five Shield seasons.

As the captain across this period, Head reflected on just how far South Australia have come since he was a regular fixture in the state side prior to his international commitments taking over.

"It's unbelievably enjoyable to be around (this squad)," he said.

"They've made it enjoyable to come here. That wasn't always the case over the past 10 to 15 years. To get sort of kicked in the head every week and not playing well, it can sometimes be pretty difficult to rock up.

"For them to create the environment to be competitive and then take the next step last year and win both competitions, and be right around the mark again, is a huge step forward for hopefully the next five to 10 years."

After facing NSW, SA will travel to Victoria to play the top-of-the-table Vics who have already secured hosting rights for this season's finale.

While the former skipper won't be around for that fixture, or a potential final against Victoria if SA were to make it, Head's motivated to ensure the state reach consecutive Shield finals for the first time in nine years.

"Victoria have had a great year, no doubt," Head said.

"They're probably the best team this year so far. They've booked themselves into a home final. It would be a real positive if we can push ourselves to get there and play them. I think that will show the consistency of this squad."

