Head falls late but SA take day-one honours over NSW

Despite losing the Australian Test opener on the cusp of stumps, South Australia had the better of New South Wales on day one of their crucial Sheffield Shield clash

Travis Head (5) fell late on day one of South Australia's Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales, but the hosts still hold the advantage thanks to a maiden five-wicket haul from fast bowler, Henry Thornton.

Opening the batting in the competition for the first time this season, Head was dismissed by fellow Australian T20 World Cup squad member Sean Abbott (1-8) in some late drama at Karen Rolton Oval.

The Australian Test opener copped a blow to the finger from Liam Hatcher (0-12) in the over prior to his dismissal, before Abbott found the edge of Head's bat with the first ball he bowled to him.

Travis Head cops a nasty blow to his finger during day one of the Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and New South Wales at Karen Rolton Oval // Getty

Lachlan Shaw snaffled the catch at second slip to give the visitors a much-needed breakthrough, as SA ended day one at 1-20 in reply to NSW's 269.

Returning to Shield cricket for the first time since November, Thornton (5-71) was the star of the show for SA, taking wickets in every session to help his side gain the ascendancy in Adelaide.

Earlier in the day, NSW won the toss and chose to bat before losing four wickets in the first session of play.

In an eventful start to the day, Sam Konstas (37) was dropped by SA skipper Nathan McSweeney at third slip off the fourth ball of the innings.

The 20-year-old and Will Salzmann (6) put on 19 runs for the first wicket, before Jordan Buckingham (1-74) bowled Salzmann with a ball that nipped back sharply and rattled his stumps.

Coming off three hundreds in his last four outings for NSW in domestic cricket, Kurtis Patterson (12) joined Konstas in the middle and hit his first ball to the rope.

The left-hander looked in ominous touch, but he was caught by Manenti at second slip to give Thornton his first scalp.

Four balls later, Lachlan Shaw (4) found Henry Hunt at point to give Liam Scott (1-29) his first breakthrough of the match as NSW slipped to 3-72.

Nathan McAndrew (2-55) was then brought back into the attack with immediate success, as Konstas feathered the first delivery of his second spell through to the wicketkeeper, Alex Carey.

Matthew Gilkes (24) and Josh Philippe (29) safely took NSW to the major interval at 4-98. New South Wales’ wicketkeeper pushed on after lunch, but Thornton found a way through his defence to give SA their fifth wicket of the day.

McAndrew made it 6-126 when he bowled a brutal bouncer that was too quick for Gilkes. The left-hand batter couldn’t evade McAndrew’s short ball that hit his gloves and spooned up to Manenti who took his second catch of the day.

00:32 Play video Brutal bouncer! McAndrew gets Gilkes with ripping bumper

Buckingham should have picked up the wicket of Charlie Stobo (25) when Manenti put him down at 6-158.

Together with Joel Davies (47), the two produced a vital 63-run partnership to help resuscitate New South Wales’ innings, before Thornton struck again. The right-arm speedster had Stobo trapped in front with the last ball of the session, as NSW entered tea at 7-189.

Shortly after the break, Davies became Thornton’s fourth victim when he attempted a pull shot that caught the top edge of his bat and landed in Carey’s gloves.

Abbott (40) and Hatcher (23) pushed NSW above 250. The pacemen frustrated South Australia through their resistance with the bat. SA turned to spin and Manenti broke the 45-run stand when he bowled Hatcher.

Farming the strike, Abbott proved difficult to dismiss for the hosts, but Thornton got his man as NSW were bowled out for 269.

Just as he did in SA’s previous Shield game, McAndrew (9*) was used as a nightwatchman by the hosts after Abbott claimed the key wicket of Head.

Alongside Henry Hunt (3*), the two guided South Australia to stumps.

