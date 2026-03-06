Sangha stars as SA take control over NSW

Jason Sangha's fourth Sheffield Shield century for South Australia has given his state the ascendancy in their battle with New South Wales

A fine hundred from Jason Sangha and a wicket off the final ball of the day has given South Australia control of their Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales at Karen Rolton Oval.

Coming in at 3-36 in reply to NSW's 269, Sangha hit 18 boundaries in his knock of 115. The 26-year-old's performance helped SA to 373 in their first innings.

The visitors were forced to face one Nathan McAndrew over before stumps. On the last ball of his over, nightwatch Ryan Hadley was strangled down the leg side as NSW ended day two at 1-0, trailing by 104 runs.

Sangha's ton is his first in the competition since his famous knock of 126 not out in last season's Shield final.

Australian Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey (58) contributed substantially to SA's first-innings score, putting on a game-high 109-run partnership with the centurion. Allrounder Liam Scott (61) also posted a half-century as his state owned day two of the contest.

SA began day two at 1-20, trailing NSW by 249 runs.

Needing early wickets, the visitors claimed two scalps in the first hour of play.

SA's nightwatch McAndrew (9) didn't add to his overnight score after he was bowled by Liam Hatcher (4-116). Nathan McSweeney (12) joined Henry Hunt (43) in the middle, but he too didn't last long. The state's captain tickled a Hatcher delivery that was caught by wicketkeeper Josh Philippe down the leg-side.

Sangha was busy from ball one and alongside Hunt, the pair pushed SA past three figures as NSW turned to spin in the 20 minutes before lunch. Sangha responded by hitting two sixes off Joel Davies (3-55) to bring up his half-century.

Resuming after the break at 3-120, Hunt and Sangha brought up their 100-run partnership before Hatcher struck again.

Carey and Sangha continued to build as South Australia reached 4-217 at tea. SA's keeper made his way past fifty after the interval before Sangha brought up his fourth century for the state. Carey's knock came to an end when he played a false sweep shot off Davies that spooned to Hatcher at short fine leg.

NSW needed a change of luck to remove Sangha and they got it when skipper Kurtis Patterson (1-19) brought himself on and removed Sangha with a full toss that was hit straight to Charlie Stobo (0-53) at deep-backward square.

Jake Lehmann (12) and Ben Manenti (19) threatened to pour more pain on NSW, but it was Scott who helped SA push their lead beyond three figures.

Sam Konstas and Will Salzmann will resume NSW's innings on day three.

