McAndrew, Head run riot as SA lead race to Shield final

The dream of back-to-back Sheffield Shield titles is still alive for South Australia after they dominated New South Wales in Adelaide

South Australia have moved to second spot in the Sheffield Shield standings after thumping New South Wales by nine wickets at Karen Rolton Oval.

Nathan McAndrew (6-55) took his best figures for the season as SA bowled NSW out for 198 in their second innings.

Needing 95 for victory, Australian star Travis Head (58) made light work of the target to end the visitors' hopes of making the Shield final.

In his final appearance for SA in this season's competition, Head entertained the patrons in Adelaide with eight boundaries, including three big sixes to end his Australian summer.

The 32-year-old will next fly to the subcontinent to play for Indian Premier League side, Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the season expected to start later this month.

The win means South Australia will stay in second position even if Queensland manage to defeat Western Australia at the Gabba, although with the Bulls at 6-43 when bad light stopped play in Brisbane, that result may seem unlikely.

The state claimed 2.73 bonus points in this fixture, while the Bulls claimed just one bonus point against WA, meaning the 0.95-point gap between the sides prior to this Shield round has been bridged.

NSW started day three at 1-0 in their second innings, trailing SA by 104 runs, and proceded to lose five wickets in a frenetic opening session of day three.

The first over saw Sam Konstas dropped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Will Salzmann (0) dismissed for a golden duck after Jordan Buckingham (2-42) trapped him in front of the stumps.

In-form NSW captain Kurtis Patterson (7) fell to McAndrew shortly after, leaving the visitors reeling at 3-15.

Konstas (28) and Lachlan Shaw (64) put on a 51-run stand, until Buckingham ended the partnership with his second lbw dismissal of the morning.

McAndrew trapped Matthew Gilkes (0) and then dismissed Josh Philippe (3) after Liam Scott flew to his right to take an outstanding catch at gully.

Resuming after lunch at 6-79, Joel Davies (22) joined Shaw in the middle and the pair removed the deficit.

Shaw passed fifty for the third time this season, before Davies became McAndrew's fifth victim when he pulled a short ball straight to Jason Sangha at deep-backward square.

The right-arm quick claimed his sixth wicket when Shaw's attempted drive found the edge of his bat and landed in Carey's gloves.

Sean Abbott (21) and Charlie Stobo (36) proved difficult for SA to dislodge as NSW reached tea at 8-162, but Ben Manenti (2-24) took both wickets after the break.

Head and Henry Hunt (29no) ensured SA had no difficulty chasing down the modest total with an 89-run opening stand, before skipper Nathan McSweeney (7no) hit the winning runs.

After losing consecutive games to start their title defence, South Australia have been undefeated in the competition since October 18. The reigning champions will take on the top-of-the-table Victorians in the last round of the season, with their eyes on featuring in a second straight decider. South Australia are eyeing consecutive titles for the first time in the Shield's 133-year history.

