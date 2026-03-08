InMobi
Brisbane's big wet salvages draw for beleaguered Bulls

cricket.com.au
Match Report
cricket.com.au

WA staring at second consecutive wooden spoon after storms put paid to their victory hopes

Heavy downpours in Brisbane have allowed Queensland to snatch what could be a crucial extra point after their Sheffield Shield contest with Western Australia finished in a draw on Sunday.

The Bulls were 6-44 in their fourth-innings' pursuit of 267 and WA looked certain to claim their second win of the season on the final day after the home side's epic collapse the previous evening at Allan Border Field.

But only 4.4 overs of play were possible on day four, during which Jimmy Peirson (9no) and Tom Straker (0no) both took extended injury breaks with the hosts determined to avoid defeat.

Peirson got hit on the hand, while Straker then got struck in the helmet by a lifter, necessitating a concussion test. Both blows took more time out of the game with seamers Cameron Gannon (3-27) and Joel Paris (2-15) threatening in the gloom.

But consistent rain put paid to WA's push for victory, likely consigning them to a second consecutive wooden spoon. Queensland have slipped from second to third, but South Australia remain in reach if Marnus Labuschagne's men can beat Tasmania next week.  

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 9 7 2 0 0 0 7.68 8.3 57.98
2 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 9 4 2 3 0 0 6.56 8.6 42.16
3 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 9 3 3 3 0 0 8.18 7.2 36.38
4 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 9 2 4 3 0 0 6.62 7.9 29.52
5 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 9 3 4 2 0 2 3.73 7.5 29.23
6 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 9 1 5 3 0 0 2.09 8.2 19.29

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

