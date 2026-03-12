Shipperd 'still standing' as Blues send coach out a winner

As New South Wales celebrated their One-Day Cup triumph at a Hobart karaoke bar into the early hours of this morning, departing master coach Greg Shipperd stepped up to microphone and sang Elton John's 'I'm still standing'.

Shipperd's defiant choice of song was likely no coincidence, with the 69-year-old recounting the night before at Hobart airport on Thursday following the Blues' four-wicket win over Tasmania to lift the Dean Jones Trophy.

Just as he had done when he was moved on from Victoria more than a decade ago – after they won the 2014-15 Sheffield Shield in his final season – the veteran mentor will also leave NSW as a title winner.

Despite having a year to run on a contract CNSW had been "thrilled" to announce only six months earlier, Shipperd was informed in January that his services as head coach of the state's men's team and the Sydney Sixers would not be required beyond the end of this season.

He will coach his last game for NSW in their round 10 Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia beginning Saturday, while his last game in charge of the Sixers was the BBL|15 Final when they went down to Perth Scorchers.

NSW's victorious one-day captain Kurtis Patterson said players had been delighted to send off Shipperd with some silverware.

"'Shippy' – it's been a rough month for you," Patterson said after receiving the Michael Bevan Medal as player of the final for an unbeaten 52.

"You've handled it bloody well.

"We're so stoked that we're able to ... send you off with a title under your belt."

Shipperd, who led the Sixers to consecutive Big Bash championships in BBL|09 and |10, also took the reins of the state program in November 2022 when Phil Jaques was sacked amid a record run of 15 Sheffield Shield matches without a win.

The Blues finished last in the Shield for the first time in 14 years that season, but Shipperd has had them in the mix for the decider every season since this ongoing one. Wednesday's 50-over triumph was the state's first piece of men's silverware since 2020-21.

CNSW hierarchy decided halfway through the summer both the Blues and Sixers needed a fresh direction for 2026-27.

"I was disappointed with the decision and said that clearly," Shipperd told Fox Sports as the NSW squad returned home today.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to coach the NSW cricket team.

"It was a two-year contract from my point of view, and it hasn't been held up, and we're still negotiating around termination packages – I hope that doesn't get messy."

Shipperd indicated he wanted to remain involved in cricket after he finishes at CNSW, which declined to respond to Shipperd's comments.

"Cricket's been great for me," he said. "I've been a servant of the game and the game's served me particularly well.

"I'll continue to do what I can to help the players I know that will still be playing.

"If I can assist any sporting organisation in the cricket sense around the country, then I'm up for that."

Experienced quick Sean Abbott, who took three wickets in the One-Day Cup final to help the Blues dismantle Tasmania's top order, said the state's decision to move on from the legendary coach had been challenging for the playing group.

"It's a pretty big distraction knowing that we're going to have some change next season," Abbott said.

"He's got an incredible record.

"He's obviously played a big role in my career – we've worked together for a number of years now and had a lot of success at the Sixers.

"It's going to be tough to see him go because I know how invested he is in everyone's journey."

CNSW is expected to announce Shipperd's replacement in the coming weeks. Former Australian Test vice-captain and Blues great Brad Haddin has been among the candidates linked to the role.

Both Sydney-based Big Bash clubs are also currently without a men's head coach after the Thunder opted not to renew Trevor Bayliss' contract.

CNSW is yet to confirm if the new Blues coach will also hold one of the BBL positions or whether the roles will be separated.

The Blues will end their domestic season with a Shield fixture against Western Australia at Cricket Central, beginning Saturday. While they can no longer qualify for the final, NSW could still finish as high as third if they win and other results fall their way.

