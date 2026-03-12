Patterson embraces challenge to deliver 'when it matters'

In-form left-hander determined to add to his two Test matches amid a golden run for NSW

Kurtis Patterson says the desire to return to Test cricket burns bright, with a goal to take more responsibility with the bat behind his stellar domestic season.

The 32-year-old guided NSW to the 50-over domestic title with a player-of-the-match 52 not out against Tasmania on a tricky Hobart pitch on Wednesday night.

He finished the season with 565 runs from eight games at an average of 113, with three centuries.

One of those was 125 not out from 89 deliveries in the final regular-season game to secure the bonus-point win the Blues needed to qualify for the decider.

Patterson, who played two Tests for Australia in 2019 before losing his spot when David Warner and Steve Smith returned from suspension, was dropped from the NSW side a few seasons ago.

"I had to give some thought as to why I was playing and what I wanted out of the game," he said.

"One of the things that came out of that period is I've absolutely got a desire to get back and play cricket for Australia.

"Probably for different reasons. When I was a kid … you do it because it's what every kid wants, you want that Baggy Green.

"Now, that environment up there looks like such a fun place to play cricket. It looks like a place where I think I'd learn a lot and get better."

Australia romped to a 4-1 Ashes win this summer, but Usman Khawaja has retired and their batting line-up remains unsettled with Josh Inglis and Beau Webster both getting opportunities against England.

Patterson is sixth on the Sheffield Shield runs tally this season entering the final round, with his 554 coming at an average of 34.62 and including a career-high 173 not out against South Australia.

Two of his one-day centuries came in run chases in must-win games for NSW.

Most Runs One-Day Cup 2025-26 Player Total 1 Kurtis Patterson K Patterson 565 2 Marnus Labuschagne M Labuschagne 468 3 Joel Curtis J Curtis 431 4 Tim Ward T Ward 331 5 Mackenzie Harvey M Harvey 322 6 Beau Webster B Webster 310 7 Sam Harper S Harper 281 8 Peter Handscomb P Handscomb 271

Patterson, who has stood in for Jack Edwards as Blues captain in the past five matches, said he had taken on more responsibility with the bat and felt in the best form of his career.

"I wanted to try to put myself in a position where I'm there or thereabouts at the end of the game when it really matters," he said.

"I've got a lot of starts over my career and haven't been able to go on and score hundreds in the (one-day) format.

"That was something I looked at and it has been nice to rectify."