Doggett in frame after SA secure Shield final berth

Victoria to host SA at the Junction Oval with reigning champions hoping Test quick could return

Queensland's batting capitulation has sealed South Australia's place in the Sheffield Shield final against Victoria, with the reigning champions now hoping Test quick Brendan Doggett will be fit for the decider.

SA's hopes of clinching consecutive Shield titles for the first time remains alive with the five-day final (beginning March 26) set to be a rematch of the ongoing contest between the current reigning champions and runaway ladder-leaders Victoria.

The Bulls went into round 10 sitting third and needing to make up ground on second-placed SA, who were 5.78 points ahead but well behind Victoria, who sewed up hosting rights with two matches to play.

SA added an extra 0.05 points to their advantage over Queensland after scoring 305 against Victoria on Saturday, despite the Bulls taking full bowling points as they knocked Tasmania over for 198.

It left Marnus Labuschagne's men needing a solid first-innings effort with the bat at Bellerive Oval. But after top-order guns Matthew Renshaw (10) and Labuschagne (10) were dismissed cheaply, Queensland folded for just 178 on day two.

The five wickets SA had taken against Victoria at the Junction Oval by stumps on Sunday afternoon left them with enough of a buffer to ensure they will now finish second regardless of the results in Hobart and Melbourne. An outright win is worth six points.

"They came off at tea and asked straight away and we told them," SA coach Ryan Harris told reporters after play.

"It's a unique scenario. It's nice to be back in the final. We've had a pretty tough year with injuries, but it's nice to be coming back here in a couple of weeks and challenging for the Shield again.

"It's been a nerve-wracking week. We've played good cricket after Christmas.

"I haven't had a lot of sleep thinking about it the last couple of nights, it's been pretty hectic. I didn't just want to win it last year and have another big break at having a crack at another one. So it means a lot to me and my staff and the organisation."

SA's chances of upsetting the Vics in the final will be boosted significantly if Doggett recovers from the hamstring injury he suffered last month while fielding against NSW.

The speedster, who made his Test debut during the recent Ashes series, was initially given little chance of playing again this season. Australian selectors will be keen to ensure he is fit for August's two-Test series against Bangladesh.

But Harris is hopeful Doggett's rehabilitation continues to progress ahead of schedule after the right-armer recently resumed bowling in Adelaide.

"He's come back quite quick compared to what I was originally told (the return timeline was)," said Harris.

"So if we play him it's going to be a risk – but no doubt, if he thinks he can do it, we'll play him. But if it pings again … there's stuff in August that potentially is pretty big for him. So we'll weigh all that up over the next week."

Queensland failling out of contention brings Usman Khawaja's first-class career to a close with the veteran (who is sitting out this ongoing Shield round due to the pending birth of his third child) having pulled the pin on Test cricket during the summer.

He recently confirmed this will be his final season for the state.

Sheffield Shield 2025-26 standings

* After round nine. See above for live standings