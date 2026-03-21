Fire steal rain-reduced WNCL final as Jonassen comes up clutch

Queensland have knocked off New South Wales after DLS calculations came into play

10:54 Play video New South Wales v Queensland | WNCL Final

Queensland have clinched their second WNCL title after a thrilling, rain-reduced final against New South Wales.

Jess Jonassen showed all her experience to defend 15 runs off the final over as the Fire clinched a seven-run win (DLS).

Chasing the Fire's record final score of 7-332, NSW were ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par score when play was halted after 23 overs on 1-129.

But a two-hour delay due to drizzle and lightning reduced the target to 220 from 32 overs, meaning the Breakers would need 91 runs in nine overs.

The match appeared to be heading the hosts' way after they crunched 44 runs from the first four overs following the resumption, with Tahlia Wilson and Katie Mack finding the boundaries with ease.

However a pivotal over from former captain Jonassen swung the momentum back Queensland's way, with both set batters dismissed in the space of four balls.

01:21 Play video Wilson run out despite Jonassen's fumble

Wilson (76) took on Annie O'Neil's arm at cover and paid the price, with Jonassen executing the run out, before the veteran spinner lured Mack (27) into a false shot which was caught by Grace Harris at long on.

Jonassen was then trusted with the final over, successfully defending 15 runs with Breakers pair Georgia Adams and Maitlan Brown unable to find the rope, consigning NSW to just their second loss of the season.

It was third time lucky in the decider for Queensland, after losing to Tasmania and NSW in the previous two WNCL Finals. While accepting the Ruth Preddey Cup, skipper Georgia Redmayne admitted she was "sick of making second-place speeches" while for Jonassen it marked her first successful season after 101 matches for the Fire.

Just before the interruption, it was shaping as the perfect way for NSW to farewell the retiring Alyssa Healy, who was seeking her 11th WNCL crown.

02:31 Play video Healy makes it look easy in final NSW knock

Healy's 64 from 63 balls was half of a dominant 122-run opening stand with Tahlia Wilson (76) and gave the Breakers the advantage just before the weather hit. Should play not have resumed after the lengthy break in play, NSW would have won by six runs on DLS.

When the sun was out, Queensland hit a whopping 7-332 from their 50 overs after choosing to bat first, the highest total ever posted in a WNCL decider.

The innings was built on superb centuries from Redmayne (105) and Grace Harris (111), who combined for 192 runs for the third wicket.

04:08 Play video Harris flays NSW for rapid ton in final

Harris' controlled hitting was on full display, waiting for deliveries that were over-pitched before depositing them straight down the ground.

Redmayne was happy to play second-fiddle although was clearly hindered by her strapped-up right arm, which she regularly ripped off the bat in discomfort.

But, as Redmayne raised her bat after 134 deliveries, she became the first player in WNCL history to hit four centuries in a single season, after tonning up against ACT, Tasmania and NSW in the home-and-away rounds.

03:00 Play video Redmayne pushes NSW to breaking point

Harris' statement century, which was watched on in the stands by her family including sister Laura, came off only 86 deliveries and included four thumping sixes.

The larrikin allrounder was later adjudged player of the match, with captain Redmayne grateful for her presence at the post-match press conference.

"It was really great to have you here today Grace, so thanks for not going to the West Indies," Redmayne said with a grin.

The Breakers may have been hoping for some respite after part-timer Georgia Adams bowled Harris, but Lauren Winfield-Hill kept the run rate rolling with an enterprising half-century.

She showed off her 360-degree skills, with ramps, scoops and reverse sweeps all coming out of the kit bag on her way to an invaluable 55 from 33 balls.

NSW captain Lauren Cheatle was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3-46 after doing the job with the new ball and at the death.

Her opening spell of 1-19 gave the Breakers a great start in the Powerplay and included the wicket of Jonassen, clean bowled.

But when tasked with closing out the innings, Cheatle (with the support of veteran Sarah Coyte) grabbed another couple of wickets to prevent the target being even higher.

In reply and well aware of the approaching weather, Wilson and Healy took their time to get into the innings and took only 18 runs off the first five overs.

But soon enough boundaries were coming regularly and the first 10 overs ended with NSW on 0-53.

01:57 Play video Wilson motors NSW's chase with electric 76

The Fire turned to the spinning Graces, Parsons and Harris, in an attempt to quell the right-handed openers, but Healy continued to pick the gaps and pepper the rope.

As the crowd at Cricket Central lapped up Healy's excellence, Wilson quietly accumulated at the other end and had also made her way to a half-century, albeit with fewer highlights.

Healy's knock ended just before the weather turned, cutting a ball from Charli Knott straight to Ruby Strange at backward point.

The former Australia captain received a warm round of applause as she left the ground for the final time.

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