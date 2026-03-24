Voll's hundred sets up thumping win as Aussies sweep series

Rain ended West Indies' chase early but the damage had been done by Georgia Voll

Georgia Voll has hammered a maiden T20I century as Australia romped to a 40-run (DLS) win in the third T20I against West Indies, sealing a series sweep in St Vincent.

Having stepped into the enormous shoes of Alyssa Healy at the top of the Australian order, Voll showed her class in a 53-ball 101 at Arnos Vale Stadium, laying the foundation for Australia's 7-211.

Captain Sophie Molineux also made her mark in her first innings of the series, producing an enterprising 25 off 12 at No.8 to power the total above 200, in the tourists' strongest batting display of the series.

Debutant quick Lucy Hamilton was then among the wicket takers as the West Indies were reduced to 3-33 in the Powerplay, and while Hayley Matthews (30no from 23) and Deandra Dottin (11no from 14) steadied, the rain set in with the hosts 3-61 at drinks.

01:32 Play video All-format player: Young gun Hamilton receives T20I cap No.62

With no further play possible, Australia sealed a comfortable 3-0 series sweep, as attention now shifts to the three-game ODI series in St Kitts.

Voll's scintillating innings saw her join elite company as just the fourth Australian woman to score a T20I century, and 12 matches into her T20I career, the 22-year-old is averaging 39.5 at a strike rate of 156.43, with three half-centuries to sit alongside Monday's maiden hundred.

The Queenslander came into the match off a 23-ball 39 two days prior, but this time Voll made the most of her promising start.

She crunched the first legal delivery she faced from Jahzara Claxton to the boundary and while opening partner Beth Mooney holed out in the second over, there was no stopping Voll, who launched her first six of the game four deliveries later.

Phoebe Litchfield (15 from 8) joined Voll in a 39-run second-wicket stand but was furious with herself when she got a thick outside edge that lobbed to short third in the sixth over.

Voll meanwhile had raced to 29 from 15 balls by the end of a productive Powerplay that saw Australia reach 2-65, punishing anything slightly loose from the hosts.

Her fifty then came off just 28 deliveries as Australia reached 2-99 at the halfway point.

As wickets fell at the other end, Voll was unstoppable, moving into the sixties with a hoick for six off Deandra Dottin, followed by a boundary drilled past cover.

Her fifth six, off spinner Zaida James, saw her surpass her previous T20I high score off 88, before a further six and four from Dottin's next over saw her reach triple figures off just 52 balls.

The typically unflappable Queenslander barely reacted as she joined Healy, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney as the only Australian women to have scored T20I centuries, briefly embracing non-striker Nicola Carey and signalling to the Aussie dugout.

Voll is congratulated by Carey after reaching her first T20I ton // cricket.com.au-Sam Gosling

She was bowled next delivery, missing a slow loopy delivery from Matthews, departing for 101, ending a T20I masterclass that featured nine fours and six sixes.

Curiously, Voll scored an equal-career-best 101 for the third time in international cricket, having previously been dismissed for the same score twice in ODIs.

While Voll was on the rampage, No.4 Ellyse Perry chimed in with a cameo that saw her hit a six second ball and get a life on 10 before she was caught behind first delivery after drinks.

Tahlia McGrath, recalled to the XI this series in place of Annabel Sutherland and promoted to No.5 in place of Ashleigh Gardner, who missed a second game with a hamstring niggle, arrived in the middle with 10 overs to bat and a golden chance to press her case for a more permanent recall.

It was not to be for the Australia co-vice-captain, who was bowled by left-arm spinner Zaida James for two from four deliveries.

After Voll departed, Georgia Wareham's lean run continued as she was bowled for one, but Carey (24no from 20) joined captain Molineux to add the late boost that had been sorely lacking from the first two matches of this series.

Molineux shone in her first innings of the series, hitting two fours and two sixes as her stand with Carey saw Australia pile on 33 from the final two overs to finish on 7-211.

Megan Schutt then gave Australia a dream start with the ball, bowling Qiana Joseph for a second-ball duck.

Hamilton is swamped after taking her first T20I wicket // cricket.com.au-Sam Gosling

Eboni Brathwaite (18 off 17) looked to ride her luck in her recall to the West Indies XI, but the 17-year-old fell to fellow teenager Lucy Hamilton in the fifth over, handing the left-arm quick her first T20I wicket on debut.

Ellyse Perry then chimed in, taking her first T20I wicket since April 2024 as local hero Jannillea Glasgow was caught for one, leaving the hosts 3-33 at the end of the Powerplay.

Qantas tour of the West Indies 2026

First T20I: Australia won by 43 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by 17 runs

Third T20I: Australia won by 40 runs (DLS method)

First ODI: March 28, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 27, 2pm local)

Second ODI: March 30, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (March 29, 2pm local)

Third ODI: April 3, Warner Park, St Kitts, 5am AEDT (April 2, 2pm local)

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

All matches to be broadcast on ESPN via Disney+ only