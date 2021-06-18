IPL return 'hard to justify' for absent Aussies: Finch

Aaron Finch believes players who have pulled out of Australia's upcoming white-ball tours will "find it hard to justify" featuring in the final stages of the Indian Premier League later this year.

The national limited-overs captain today admitted his surprise that the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson and Marcus Stoinis will not tour the Caribbean and Bangladesh, though he also reiterated the challenge of spending long periods of time in bio-secure bubbles.

QUICK SINGLE Player pull-out sees selectors rethink World Cup plans

Finch revealed that it had been a "long-term plan" for all-format stars David Warner and Pat Cummins, both among Australia's highest-paid IPL players, to miss the 10 T20s and three ODIs to be played in St Lucia, Barbados and (pending confirmation) Bangladesh in July and August.

Steve Smith was ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Wes Agar on following in his big brother's footsteps

"The other guys – I was a little bit surprised," Finch told radio station SEN WA. "I've chatted to them all – a little bit surprised but it's also understandable … but I wish that they were there."

Daniel Sams (who caught COVID-19 while travelling to the IPL in April) and Kane Richardson (among those to depart the IPL early) were the others to make themselves unavailable for the West Indies and Bangladesh campaigns.

The IPL was postponed last month after multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, with the remaining matches now to be played in September and October in the UAE ahead of the T20 World Cup.

QUICK SINGLE Bangladesh optimistic Aussie T20 visit will go ahead

Australia are still settling on their preparation for that tournament, but selection chief Trevor Hohns has made it clear he expects national commitments to take priority over the IPL.

Asked by Test legend Adam Gilchrist about those who had pulled out of Australia's international tours, Finch said: "I think they would find it hard to justify going back and playing that second half of the IPL.

"Just purely based on the workload coming up with a T20 World Cup and a huge home summer.

"It's really tough. It's a tough situation that everyone has been put in, but personally I would find it hard to do that knowing how difficult it is and how challenging it is mentally, and on your family as well. That's what I would think."

Ponting recalls Dravid's footy boots blunder

Finch insisted recalled veteran Dan Christian (who he joked had "almost risen from the dead") along with the KFC BBL stars Ben McDermott, Wes Agar and Riley Meredith now have a golden opportunity to book a spot in Australia's World Cup squad.

That could be at the expense of players who did make themselves available for the Windies and Bangladesh series.

"The guys who aren't there have probably left the door slightly ajar," said Finch, who does not hold an IPL deal. "What that looks like when the T20 World Cup comes around, we'll have to wait and see.

"But if you can get on the international stage against a very good West Indies side and Bangladesh team (and perform well), it carries a lot of weight."

Finch will emerge from hotel quarantine back in Australia in late August, two weeks before wife Amy is due to give birth to the couple's first child on September 8.

He expects to be able to spend the best part of the ensuing 3-4 weeks at home before jetting off again on national duties.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

First T20: July 9, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 10, 9.30am AEST)

Second T20: July 10, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 11 9.30am AEST)

Third T20: July 12, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 13, 9.30am AEST)

Fourth T20: July 14, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 15, 9.30am AEST)

Fifth T20: July 16, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30pm (July 17, 9.30am AEST)

First ODI: July 20, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 2.30pm D/N (July 21, 4.30am AEST)

Second ODI: July 22, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 2.30pm D/N (July 23, 4.30am AEST)

Third ODI: July 24, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 2.30pm D/N (July 25, 4.30am AEST)

* Five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh is yet to be confirmed. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.