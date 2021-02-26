Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

'He’s done it before': Finch tipped to rebound

Tim Paine and Kane Richardson the latest to throw their support behind Australia’s T20 skipper as he looks to return to his best form

Martin Smith

26 February 2021, 04:56 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo