Qantas Tour of India 2020

'Best I've ever seen him bat' - Warner's praise for Finch

Barely able to buy a run in international cricket 12 months ago, Finch has capped off his remarkable form resurgence with a brilliant century in Mumbai

15 January 2020, 01:19 PM AEST

