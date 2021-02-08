Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

After horror BBL, time away has Finch ready to play

After a poor BBL|10, the national limited-overs captain declares he'll be ready for the T20 tour of NZ

Sam Ferris

8 February 2021, 01:21 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo