Finch injury raises Aussie captaincy questions

As the injury toll continues to mount for both teams just four limited-overs matches into the men's international summer, Australia will be waiting nervously on a prognosis for skipper Aaron Finch for the remainder of the Dettol T20I Series.

Despite securing an 11-run win in the first game of the three-match Dettol T20 campaign, India also have longer-term concerns with the dual injuries suffered by spin-bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja that potentially places him in doubt for the upcoming Vodafone Test Series.

Jadeja was substituted out of India's bowling innings at Manuka Oval last night having been struck on the helmet while batting and reportedly suffering from dizziness during and after Australia's successful run chase.

However, it is the hamstring injury the 31-year-old appeared to sustain the over prior to being hit that might carry even greater significance if it casts a doubt over his fitness for the first Test at Adelaide Oval starting in less than a fortnight.

Jadeja has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 Series due to the head knock, while Australia are expected to know later today if their captain will be available after injuring his right leg while batting last night.

"A bit of a hip or a glute (buttock injury), I'm not sure at the moment," Finch told Fox Cricket immediately after his team's 11-run loss.

"It got progressively worse throughout the game so I'm sure I'll have a scan tomorrow and see how we go."

Finch's problem is the latest in a series of casualties to emerge from the limited-overs campaign that began with the three-game Dettol ODI Series a week ago.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis sustained a side strain in the first ODI and has not played for Australia since then.

Two days later, Test opener David Warner tore a groin muscle while fielding at the SCG and is also in doubt for the opening Test.

And spin-bowling allrounder Ashton Agar injured his right calf while batting in Australia's ODI loss to India in Canberra on Wednesday night and was yesterday ruled out of the remainder of the T20I Series.

His place in the Australia squad was taken by leg spinner Mitchell Swepson who is also a member of the 17-man Test squad.

If Finch is sidelined from one or both of the final T20I fixtures at the SCG (on Sunday and Tuesday) it is unclear who will take over the leadership of the white-ball outfit.

Incumbent deputy Pat Cummins has been rested from the remainder of the Dettol Series in order to focus on preparation for the Test campaign.

Matthew Wade, who has led Victoria and Tasmania in domestic competitions, was listed as vice-captain on last night's team sheet having taken over the keeping role from Alex Carey, who was previously the limited-overs deputy and remains part of the T20 squad.

Allrounder Moises Henriques also boasts significant leadership experience with New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers in the KFC BBL, Glenn Maxwell captains the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash and former Test skipper Steve Smith is eligible to once again captain his country having been banned from the role for two years after the 2018 Cape Town controversy.

However, Smith has not been given any formal leadership position in a team since the ball-tampering saga.

In a statement released early this morning, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Jadeja had sustained a concussion "when hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of India's innings".

"Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series," the statement added.

Shardul Thakur will replace Jadeja for the two remaining games.

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

First T20: India won by 11 runs

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT