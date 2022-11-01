ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Finch waiting on scans to learn World Cup fate

Scans today will reveal the severity of a right hamstring injury to Australia's captain, with Aaron Finch's further participation in the T20 World Cup defence in doubt

Louis Cameron

1 November 2022, 08:20 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo