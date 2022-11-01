Finch waiting on scans to learn World Cup fate

Finch, Stoinis fire in crucial win over Ireland

Aaron Finch's T20 World Cup campaign is hanging in the balance as Australia await a diagnosis on the severity of their captain's hamstring injury.

Finch played his best innings for Australia in months, earning him player of the match honours for the Aussies' 42-run win over Ireland at the Gabba, but his night was soured by a "twinge" to his right hamstring during his 44-ball 63.

The 35-year-old took to the field but pulled up sore after a running effort and left the field during the Powerplay without re-emerging for the remainder of the match, with Matthew Wade stepping in to lead the side.

A scan this morning will determine how significant the damage is, but Finch himself suggested his prior history with hamstring injuries could spell bad news ahead of Australia's final Super 12s match against Afghanistan and then finals – if the side qualifies.

"Little hammy twinge I think. I'll get a scan tomorrow. Unfortunately, I've had a history with them so we'll see how it goes," the opener told the host broadcaster.

"It doesn't feel too bad at the moment but generally overnight they can stiffen up. We'll get a scan and get the full results. Very hopeful (of playing Afghanistan) but we'll know more (Tuesday)."

There were also hamstring concerns for Tim David and Marcus Stoinis, both of whom were also sidelined while Australia fielded on Monday evening to leave them with three substitute fielders on the ground.

Aaron Finch grimaces before leaving the field // Getty

Both could also be sent for scans before the squad flies out for Adelaide, where they face Afghanistan on Friday, though the initial indications were that their time off the ground had been more of a precaution than a necessity.

Australia have not named a vice-captain for the tournament but Wade is expected to again take the reins if Finch were to miss any games for the rest of the tournament.

Cameron Green or Steve Smith would be the contenders to take his spot in the top-order, while Ben McDermott would shape as the leading contender to replace him in the 15-player squad if selectors wanted to make that move and bring in a like-for-like opening batter.

Wade has captained the Aussies in six T20 Internationals, most recently for a five-game series in Dhaka against Bangladesh last year, while he has extensive leadership experience domestically with state teams Victoria and Tasmania as well as the Hobart Hurricanes.

The 34-year-old appeared to receive a quick tactical debrief by coach Andrew McDonald before the Ireland innings, which suggested there had been immediate concerns for Finch's fitness after his batting innings.

Wade quickly had his hands full as Lorcan Tucker threatened to pull off an unlikely comeback win after his side had slumped to 5-25 at the four-over mark of their chase.

"It was obviously different. I mean, it's better to experience it now than in the finals," Mitchell Starc said of Wade's leadership.

"It was still a little bit frantic while they were still striking the ball quite nicely. It probably changed a bit with having Aaron off the field as to what he was planning to do."

Josh Hazlewood suggested Australia's main bowlers largely take care of field settings even when Finch is on the field.

"I think we covered it pretty well out there. We've got a lot of leaders in this team, a lot of experience," said Hazlewood.

"The way our bowling is set up, the bowlers take a lot of initiative. They know what ball they're bowling, they know what field they want. They take the onus on themselves.

"With Finchy it's a conversation all the time, not really a directive. So I can't see it being an issue really."

