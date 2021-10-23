Aussies bank on allrounders for World Cup opener

Australia will take just four specialist bowlers into their T20 World Cup opener against South Africa, with Aaron Finch putting faith in allrounders with the ball.

Australia's Super 12s opener against South Africa in Abu Dhabi begins Friday night, 9pm AEDT, and will be shown exclusively on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

Finch would not reveal the make-up of his final team at Friday's pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi, but confirmed he would go with seven batters on Saturday.

It means Australia, who will wear their alternate yellow kit in the tournament opener, will rely on Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell to make up the overs with the ball, needing at least four to be bowled between them.

In turn, a call must now be made on which quicks Finch takes into the game, with Australia likely to roll out two spinners in Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

It likely means a touch decision looms between Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to partner fellow quick Mitchell Starc.

However Kane Richardson has also made a strong case for inclusion after taking 3-24 in the first warm-up game against New Zealand before sitting out against India.

Hazlewood is the man in form after strong tours of Bangladesh and West Indies and an impressive Indian Premier League with title-winners Chennai Super Kings.

Cummins' class is undoubted, but the team's vice-captain was a late arrival to the UAE following the birth of his first child, and has been restricted to just one warm-up match against India and centre-wicket practices back in Sydney.

Australia generally used five specialist bowlers when they looked as if they found their T20 rhythm last year as they climbed to No.1 in the world rankings.

"We'll go in with seven specialist batters, four specialist bowlers plus the allrounders," Finch confirmed.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Maxwell, Stoinis and Marsh to be able to bowl four overs as well as a chop out.

"We think that on these wickets in these conditions that they can do a really good job and be an attacking option as much as anything."

Australia's preparation as it seeks a maiden T20 World Cup title has been far from ideal.

By Finch's own admission the core group have barely played T20 cricket together in 18 months, largely as a result of the pandemic.

Last December they lost 1-2 at home to India, and then 2-3 away to New Zealand in March. During the winter they lost series against both the West Indies and Bangladesh 1-4 while understrength, before a last-over win over New Zealand and a loss to India in the warm-up games over the past week.

"Plans have gone out the window recently but that's part and parcel with what's happened worldwide," Finch said.

"We're fully understanding of that.

"We obviously haven't played a huge amount of cricket as a group over the last 18 months.

"But it's coming together quite nicely. To have two really good hit outs against New Zealand and India, was crucial for our preparation."

Finch has previously said Matthew Wade would be the team's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, while the in-form Josh Inglis impressed to hit successive boundaries to ice the warm-up against New Zealand.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Australia's matches

Oct 23 v South Africa in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Oct 28 v Qualifier Sri Lanka in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 29 AEDT)

Oct 30 v England in Dubai (6pm local time, 1am Oct 31 AEDT)

Nov 4 v Bangladesh in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland,Namibia