ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aussies bank on allrounders for World Cup opener

Captain Aaron Finch confirms make-up of Australia side with four specialist bowlers to face South Afrca in T20 World Cup opener in Abu Dhabi

cricket.com.au

23 October 2021, 08:20 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo