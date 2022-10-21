'He's had my number': The man between Finch and a good night

QUICK SINGLE Finch announces retirement from one-day cricket

Australia have had the edge on New Zealand over the last decade; the Black Caps have not won any of their last 15 matches in this country, with their last victory coming in the 2011 Hobart Test.

The Aussies have also defeated them in both the 2015 (in Melbourne) and 2021 World Cup finals (in Dubai) over that period.

One through-line between those deciders? Boult dismissing Finch for single digits on both occasions.

"Trent is an unbelievable bowler, he has been for 10 or 12 years now," said Finch. "He probably had my number no doubt."

Finch was smiling again on Friday when his struggles against left-arm pace bowlers more generally was brought up: "You tell me, you would have done all the numbers."

Indeed, since the start of last year's World Cup, he has been out to left-arm pace 14 times (once every 13 balls) while his strike-rate against them over that period is 108, down from his imposing career T20I figure of 144.

There was little shame in being pinned lbw by Shaheen Shah Afridi first ball in an ODI earlier this year given few batters are a match for his hooping in-swingers when he is on song, while Boult of course has been one of the last decade's best bowlers across all formats.

As Finch put it: "When you're opening the batting, you're going to get out to someone eventually."

But there is no denying that southpaw quicks have posed him an extra challenge, perhaps better exemplified by the more modest offerings of Zimbabwe left-armer Richard Ngarava having Finch's measure in all three of the ODIs played in Townsville several weeks ago.

Adjusting how he technically lines up against the different angle left-arm bowlers have from over-the-wicket has been a key focus for the right-hander.

The addition of Dan Vettori to Australia's coaching panel now means he has access to a left-hander to throw and 'wang' him balls in the nets.

But Finch knows it's more about what's going between his ears than between his two feet.

'Always a step ahead': Players hail Finch the leader

"I think at times I’ve been a bit more negative to left arm bowlers – you're almost batting trying not to get out as opposed to trying to be proactive," he explained.

"Just watch the ball – that's all you can control.

"When you make some small technical changes, under pressure in your first five to 10 balls, your technique generally defaults back to what you've done for the last 30 years in my case.

"Your footwork patterns remain pretty similar.

"As soon as you start thinking about that when the bowler is running in, you're dead, you've got no chance (if) you're not paying 100 per cent attention to the ball."

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT

Oct 25: v Sri Lanka, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v 2B, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for a full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture