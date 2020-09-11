England v Australia ODIs - Men's

Release the handbrake: Gilly calls for full throttle ODI cricket

Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist says Australia's one-day side is too conservative, calling for more aggression in the middle overs and better performances against spin

Dave Middleton

11 September 2020, 03:04 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo