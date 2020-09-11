Release the handbrake: Gilly calls for full throttle ODI cricket

Gilchrist smashing ODI and T20I sixes

Adam Gilchrist has implored Australia's one-day side to 'release the handbrake' and play more aggressive cricket, suggesting young gun Josh Philippe could be a "catalyst for change".

Gilchrist, the most-destructive wicketkeeper-batsman the game has ever seen and a multiple World Cup winner from a golden era of Australian cricket, said the current side was too conservative and other teams were exploiting their weakness against spin.

QUICK SINGLE Carey to take the gloves for first Manchester ODI

Alex Carey will take the gloves for Australia in tonight's opening ODI against England (10pm AEST on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports), his position confirmed by captain Aaron Finch on match eve in a show of faith after being dropped for the third T20 against England.

But Gilchrist suggested his long-term hold on the spot may be shaky if he’s unable to adapt his game.

"That wicketkeeping role, Alex Carey showing so much promise in an array of facets of the game – leadership, his wicketkeeping is excellent, he's opened in Big Bash with great success, and he's shown some really solid form in that middle-order finishing role," Gilchrist said.

Carey, Labuschagne shine in T20 warm-up games

"But he still hasn't consistently banged out 80 off 40, total game-changing innings, a la a guy like (England's Jos) Buttler does regularly, or (Jonny) Bairstow if he happens to have the gloves.

"That wicketkeeping allrounder position has not quite been totally fulfilled, probably since Brad Haddin.

"So there'll be some decisions to be made there by selectors about who they think can do it, or by Alex Carey about just how innovate and creative and aggressive he needs to be to have that impact.

“And is it at the top of the order, or down at seven, six, or floating?"

Young gun Philippe recalls battle with Rabada, Steyn

Gilchrist suggested the three-match series against England - still three years out from the next 50-over World Cup in India - might be the perfect time to blood the "aggressive" WA and Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper-batsman Philippe.

"For a long while it's almost seemed that Australia hasn't quite known what their best XI is, maybe what their best 13 is," Gilchrist said.

"I reckon a guy who, in time, could very well be the solution, whether it's going out at No.1 or 2 or getting a chance in that middle order, is Josh Philippe.

"Very exciting young talent, still learning his craft, about himself and what his capabilities are, and of course match situations.

"But the quicker you get them exposed to the top level with that uninhibited approach, he can maybe catch a few teams off guard.

Red-hot Philippe hammers unbeaten 81

"That's only going to instil more confidence in him to not suddenly have to think he's got to rein it in because he's at the next level."

Finch said Australia was prepared to cap Philippe or Meredith "if the opportunity arises", conceding Australia had ground to make up on world no.1 ranked England.

"Over the past few years we’re still searching for our best XI players and our best formula day in, day out in the one-day format, that’s no secret," Finch said on Thursday night.

Gilchrist's comments echo those of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who this week told cricket.com.au the current one-day side had "work to do" although Ponting suggested this tour should be more a learning experience for Philippe and fellow uncapped squad member Riley Meredith.

"I think what they'll probably do is push ahead with the current guys and make some decisions probably two years out from the World Cup after looking at areas they might need to address and gaps they might need to fill," Ponting told cricket.com.au

"I think that's why guys like Meredith and Philippe might be there now.

"It gives them a bit of a taste of it and makes them aware of what it's going to take to be good international players."

While Ponting called for the Aussies to lock in a preferred No.3 batter – either Marnus Labuschagne or Steve Smith – Gilchrist said the chief problem was a lack of an attacking mindset in the middle order.

Marnus Labuschagne is pumped to be back in action this Friday night for the first of the #ENGvAUS ODIs .... but "canary yellow"? C'mon Marnus, that's Australian Gold! pic.twitter.com/UvQprMq4Da — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 9, 2020

"(The middle overs) has been a little bit of a handbrake for the Australians in the one-day format for a number of years, particularly against the spinning ball," Gilchrist argued.

"Not only does the run rate come down but they tend to lose wickets in clumps – we saw that with the collapse in the first T20.

"I think that's the area where other teams have tended to be accelerating and playing that more aggressive brand of cricket.

Marnus makes special maiden ODI hundred

"That's been our Achilles heel for a number of years (and) will be challenging again, with the make-up of the England bowling line-up and how everyone in world cricket is probably aware of that handbrake for Australia there.

"It's all on the Aussies to work out what the psychology will be, what the match plan will be and what the make-up of the batting order will be."

Finch indicated Mitchell Marsh would hold his spot as Australia's seam-bowling allrounder of choice in the ODI set-up, backing him to be more "consistent" in the role.

"We've been guilty of shuffling him around to try and fit some different pieces in there at different points," Finch said.

QUICK SINGLE Cool-headed Marsh makes his case for finisher role

"In that middle-order position, it's never easy to have a real high output of runs, and if you're that fourth or fifth bowler to have a huge impact with the ball.

"But I think he's got a great opportunity over the next couple of years to cement that spot.

Aussies survive more middle-order wobbles to claim win

"The parts of his game where (it's) been identified he needs to improve, he's made some great changes.

"I've no doubt the most consistent Mitch Marsh will be on show.

"In the two shorter formats when you're playing in the middle order, there's times you need to be high risk and move the game forward and there's others (when) you need to hold a little bit and take the game deeper.

"So having that experience over the last 40 games or so will give him that flexibility and freedom to understand his game and understand game situations to become a really consistent player in that middle order for us."

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

First T20: England won by two runs

Second T20: England won by six wickets with seven balls to spare

Third T20: Australia won by five wickets with three balls to spare

September 11: 1st ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 13: 2nd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST