When a rampaging Gilly hit the Bullring

It was a brutal exhibition of hitting seldom seen – especially in the Test match arena.

In 2002 – before the helter skelter of Twenty20 cricket – a score of 250 in a one-day game and a scoring rate of three runs per over in the five-day format were viewed as more than acceptable.

Times have changed, but Adam Gilchrist’s magnificent assault against South Africa in Johannesburg will live long in the memories of ardent cricket watchers.

The wicketkeeper-batsman thumped 204 not out from 213 balls, including 19 boundaries and eight sixes, in the first Test of the three-match series, helping power his team to a thumping victory by an innings and 360 runs.

Gilchrist’s trademark pull shots and drives were on full display, along with his unquestionable power, as he registered his fifth Test ton and the then-fastest Test double-century of all time.

He smacked 20 from an over from hapless medium-pacer Neil McKenzie, who Proteas skipper Mark Boucher turned to when his leading bowlers failed to stop the bleeding.

He also came within a whisker of hitting an advertising hoarding for a South African gold company stationed at mid-wicket.

If successful, the blow would have been worth $1.3 million Rand – equivalent to about $142,350 Australian dollars.

Gilchrist reached the milestone from 212 balls, eclipsing the 220 ball-mark England great Ian Botham achieved against India at The Oval in 1982.

“Appreciative teammates and supporters all around the ground have seen one of the great Test knocks,” former Australia skipper Allan Border enthused in the commentary box at the time.

Wisden later remarked that “Gilchrist was playing with them like a cat keeping a half-dead mouse alive for entertainment”.

Gilchrist had started day two of the Test on 21, while elegant right-hander Damien Martyn was at the other end on 25.

While Australia were in a seemingly strong position at 5-331, few could have predicted the carnage that would follow.

South Africa’s bowling attack was devoid of Shaun Pollock, though they did have a capable four-man pace attack at their disposal in Allan Donald, Makhaya Ntini, Andre Nel and allrounder Jacques Kallis, along with spinner Nicky Boje.

The four fast men took 1135 Test wickets between them, but they were fodder for Gilchrist on February 23, 2002.

Gilchrist and Martyn put on a massive 317 – the second highest partnership for the sixth wicket in Australian Test history – and advanced the total to 6-610.

The visitors eventually declared their first innings closed at 7-652, with Martyn making 133 and Matthew Hayden 122.

Damien Martyn, Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden celebrate their centuries // Getty

“I haven't had too much time to reflect on what I did,” Gilchrist said after his innings.

“It's a fantastic personal milestone, but the partnership was just as memorable. Damien and I were the beneficiaries of great work of the top order that allowed us to play our natural games.”

Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Jason Gillespie and Brett Lee then showcased their class with the ball, rolling South Africa for 159 and 133 as the Test remarkably ended in three days.

Australia ultimately won the series 2-1, winning by four wickets in Cape Town before losing the third Test by five wickets.

Just three weeks later, New Zealand’s Nathan Astle broke Gilchrist’s record against England in Christchurch after reaching his rapid-fire 200 in 153 balls.

His mark still stands and Virender Sehwag (three times), Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Herschelle Gibbs have all since beaten Gilchrist’s mark.

Gilchrist would go on to pass three figures 17 times in Test matches while piling on 5570 runs in a decorated 96-Test career.

The left-hander’s unbeaten 204 was his highest score across all formats.