Zampa admits he saw 'red', explains 'Mankad' attempt

Renegades claim bragging rights in drama-filled derby

Adam Zampa admits he may need to practice his 'Mankad' technique but has let it be known that he won't tolerate batters trying to gain an advantage at the non-striker's end.

The Stars captain turned sections of a home MCG crowd against him in a drama-filled Melbourne derby with an attempted run out of Renegades quick Tom Rogers at the non-strikers end in the final over of the first innings.

After conceding two runs to long on off the blade of Mackenzie Harvey, a frustrated Zampa was halfway through his bowling action for the next delivery when he stopped, turned around and removed the bails with Rogers out of his ground.

High drama as Zampa's 'Mankad' called not out

The decision was sent upstairs by umpire Gerard Abood before being adjudged not out as Zampa's arm had passed its highest point where he would reasonably be expected to release the ball, meaning under Law 38.3.1 he was no longer entitled to attempt a run out at the non-striker's end.

But some fans in the 38,564-strong crowd certainly made their feelings known throughout the rest of the match with the NSW leg-spinner booed at the halfway mark and when he came out to bat in the final three overs of the innings.

The bowler is *not* entitled to go all the way around in the bowling action and then run the non-striker out. (2/2) You can read the Laws of Cricket in full: https://t.co/EyxKtnx0i2#MCCLaws — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) January 3, 2023

"First time I've seen the home captain booed (at the MCG), so that wasn't ideal," opposition skipper Aaron Finch said during the Channel 7 broadcast.

While Stars head coach David Hussey revealed during the chase they would have withdrawn their appeal had the third umpire given it out, Zampa said a decision wasn't required as Abood make it pretty clear from the outset he believed it was not out.

"I'm not sure what decision I would have went with once the ruling had been made," Zampa said following the Stars' 33-run loss.

"But basically, Gerard said straight away 'you finished your action, I don't think it's out' so it didn't matter.

"As soon as Gerard said that I knew it wasn't going to be out because I'd known how far my arm had come over.

"I didn't know the (vertical) rule, I thought you actually had to let the ball go … but apparently it's if you've finished your action and they can assume you've bowled the ball then they're allowed to leave the crease."

Zampa admits he saw "red a little bit" when he believed Rogers to be running out of non-striker's end crease to gain an advantage the ball prior.

Rogers position at the point of release the ball prior to the run out attempt // Fox Cricket

"I was well within my rights to do it, it's in the rulebook," he said.

"Mackenzie Harvey had just hit the ball and it felt like he was three metres away from Mackenzie.

"I bowled a good ball to Mackenzie Harvey, which probably should have been one if he hadn't done that.

"So I thought before that ball that if he doesn't want to be on strike, I'll make it a bit easier for him."

Rogers runs riot with five in Melbourne derby

While Rogers did indeed leave the crease prior to Zampa's bowling arm reaching vertical when the Aussie spinner did attempt the run out, analysis of the ball prior by cricket.com.au found that he was still in his ground when Zampa released the ball.

Zampa didn't rule out attempting the dismissal again if presented with a similar situation but did clarify that if it happened earlier in the innings and not in the last over then he would probably give more of a warning.

"It's building up the rivalry as well, it always feels like something happens in these games that you can talk about for a while, and this is probably going to be it now, isn't it?" said Zampa.

Fired-up Rogers rips through Clarke with a seed

"These competitions are built on rivalry and the Melbourne Renegades versus Melbourne Stars is one of the most important of the competition, so if it just sparked a little fire under derby, then so be it."

It was an incident that Rogers said fired him up a little bit as he came out all guns blazing in the second innings, claiming a wicket with the second delivery of the Stars' chase and another two in his second over to leave the Stars reeling at 3-12.

The home side would never recover as Rogers finished with a career-best haul of 5-16 from his four overs.

"But to be honest, we were pretty ready and raring to go for this one, it's a derby and we've dropped (four) coming into this one after a pretty good start," he said after his player-of-the-match performance.

"(We're) so lucky to play cricket and have 40,000 people roll out and watch us, it's just bloody exciting and if you can't get up for that there's something's wrong with you.

"I woke up in good spirits and feeling good coming into the game and it's just fantastic to contribute to a win and an important one of at that."

The pair seemed in good spirits after the match, and despite being a little confused with the exact Law, Rogers said he had been staying in his crease longer than he has in the past given the topical nature of the dismissal.

"I thought I was going to be OK, but I'm not too sure about it. The umpires are doing a good job and thankfully put it not out," he said.