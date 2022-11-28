Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Zampa poised for NSW Shield return against Vics

Adam Zampa has been included in NSW's squad for their Sheffield Shield clash at Junction Oval later this week as he looks to push his case for a spot on Australia's Test tour in India in 2023

Riley Alexander

28 November 2022, 03:15 PM AEST

@Ralexander2002

