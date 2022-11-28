Zampa poised for NSW Shield return against Vics

Adam Zampa has been included in NSW's 13-player squad for their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria starting on Thursday, with the leg-spinner poised to make a rare red-ball appearance that will doubtless bring his Test ambition into sharp focus.

Zampa, Australia's premier spinner in the game's shortest formats, last played first-class cricket in 2019 for South Australia, while his red-ball debut came all the way back in 2012 for the Blues.

Though it has been a while between drinks, the 30-year-old has proven on occasion over his decade-long career that he can be effective in the longer format; in 2016-17, he was a key factor in the Redbacks' surge to the Sheffield Shield final, taking 30 wickets at an average of 38.30.

Cricket NSW Head of Elite Male Cricket, Michael Klinger said Zampa's availability was a bonus for the team that has had three draws and two losses from five Shield matches this season.

"It's rare that Adam is available for Sheffield Shield, given his taxing white-ball schedule, but he has this week free and has always maintained his desire to play red-ball cricket," Klinger said.

"For us to be able to bring in a player of his calibre and experience is a welcome one. Toby Gray is unlucky to miss out after a strong debut last week but he is a young guy who will look to get more chances as his career develops."

Since his rise to the international stage in 2016, Zampa has maintained his desire to play Test cricket, touching on it during Australia's T20I tour of the West Indies in the winter of 2021.

"I definitely still do harbour (Test and first-class) ambitions," he said. "I'll play any cricket that's available. It's just worked out over the last few years that white ball has been the highlight of that – we've had so many white-ball tours where we just haven't been able to play red-ball cricket.

"The conversations I'll be having with selectors, particularly once Test tours to the subcontinent start up again is, 'I'm bowling well and I'm keen to be on those tours'.

"I don't think playing Shield cricket is necessarily the be-all and end-all to getting in the Test squad.

"If I'm bowling well at the time when those tours get selected then hopefully I'll be on them."

Those comments came in the hope of convincing selectors he could play on Australia's tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka earlier this year, even without playing any Shield cricket in the lead up.

But now with two editions of the T20 World Cup behind him, Zampa has the chance to perform for his state as he looks to earn a place on Australia's trip to India in early 2023.

Speaking during Australia's ODI series win over England last week, the leg-spinner hinted at his return to the first-class game.

"My dream is still to play Test cricket," Zampa told Fox Cricket. "I feel like my game's evolved over the last few years, it's just about the workload and seeing how my body will cope.

"I'd love to throw my hat in the ring (for the India tour).

"I last played for New South Wales in 2013, almost 10 years (ago) … it would be good to pull on the Baggy Blue again."

Zampa will likely only have this week's game at the Junction Oval to impress, with the Shield put on hold throughout much of December and January for the KFC BBL.

He will also face stiff competition for spots on the tour, with Australia's most successful off-spinner Nathan Lyon a near certainty to make the trip.

Despite not being in the squad for Australia's NRMA Insurance Test series with the West Indies starting in Perth on Wednesday, the incumbent Mitchell Swepson is another likely to be on the plane, while Ashton Agar and the emerging Todd Murphy are also likely candidates.

The latter pair were part of the Prime Minister's XI for the clash with the West Indies in Canberra last week, with Murphy especially having risen to prominence after being the bolter in the Australia A squad for the tour of Sri Lanka during the middle of the year.

Zampa will be hoping for a Junction Oval wicket with more to offer for bowlers than it has in recent times, with just 19 wickets falling in the lone Shield game there this season.

Chris Green will likely partner him for the clash after taking nine wickets in his Shield debut against Western Australia last week.

The Blues will also welcome back Sean Abbott, who missed the WA game with ODI duties.