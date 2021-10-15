ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Zampa's net duels with Byron Bay teens shaped WC prep

Australia's front-line T20 leg-spinner had an unorthodox preparation for the T20 World Cup with NSW's lockdown forcing him to find local academy players to bowl at

AAP

15 October 2021, 04:20 PM AEST

