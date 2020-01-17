Qantas Tour of India 2020

Zampa expects Kohli to have point to prove

Leg-spinner discusses Australia's tactics against India's leading batsman ahead of second ODI in Rajkot

AAP

17 January 2020, 08:51 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo