WBBL preview: Dottin brings firepower to Strikers

Adelaide Strikers have secured two of the most exciting names in T20 cricket for the upcoming season, as South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt returns and is joined by West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin.

Aussie quick Darcie Brown sent an ominous warning to the rest of the competition after Dottin, who recently retired from international cricket, arrived in Adelaide last week.

"I’ve been watching her in the nets and I don’t want to bowl to her in case it comes back and hits me in the head, she’s smoking them," Brown said.

The Strikers have retained the bulk of last year’s group that finished runners-up to Perth Scorchers, with just three changes, while Tahlia McGrath will captain the side for a second season.

Dottin and Wolvaardt are joined by a strong core group of local players that includes Adelaide’s three CA-contracted stars and fellow Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amanda-Jade Wellington.

"We’ve been together as a group for a long time and I don’t think many teams have had that strong core group like Schutt and T-Mac (McGrath) and Bridget and Wello who have been there since the start," Brown said.

"Hopefully now we’ve had some experience in the final, we can go one better."

Consistency key as Strikers hunt their first WBBL title

Last year’s result: Runners-up

Overseas players signed: 2 of 2

WBBL|08 squad: Tahlia McGrath (c)(CA contracted), Darcie Brown (CA contracted), Megan Schutt (CA contracted), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Deandra Dottin (WI), Jemma Barsby, Meagan Dixon, Katie Mack, Anesu Mushangwe (Zim), Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

In: Deandra Dottin, Anesu Mushangwe, Ella Wilson

Out: Sarah Coyte (Renegades), Dane van Niekerk, Nell Bryson-Smith

Possible best XI: Mack, Dottin, Wolvaardt, McGrath, Patterson, Penna, Barsby, McPharlin (wk), Wellington, Brown, Schutt

Every wicket: Hat-trick highlights Brown's bumper year

Key player: Tahlia McGrath can seemingly do no wrong and after another year of impressing on the international stage, she will continue to play an enormous role with bat and ball - and as captain - for the Strikers this season.

The imports: Cover drive fans will be delighted to know Laura Wolvaardt is back for another season in blue. This time, she’ll be joined by West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin. The self-proclaimed ‘World Boss’ retired from international cricket, but will bring her elite death bowling and aggressive batting back to the WBBL this season.

Every wicket: Wellington takes the BKT Golden Arm

The cult hero: Amanda-Jade Wellington, last season’s BKT Golden Arm, never fails to win fans for her feats with ball in hand. Come for the elite leg-spin, stay for her remarkable collection of Pokémon memorabilia, menagerie of pets and eagerness to embrace off-field adventures while on the road.

QUICK SINGLE Pin City: Wellington makes most of Games novelty

The X-factor: Tearaway quick Darcie Brown continues to improve and is now both a World Cup winner and Commonwealth Games gold medallist. One of the quickest bowlers going around, Brown forms a potent new-ball pairing with the class of Schutt.

You should know about: Anesu Mushangwe, who is set to become the first Zimbabwean player to feature in the WBBL. The leg-spinner and talented batter has established herself as a force to be reckoned with playing for Glenelg in South Australian Premier Cricket since she arrived in Australia in 2019, and has also played 21 T20Is for Zimbabwe. She has been approved to be contracted as a local player given she is now an Australian resident.

The underrated performer: Katie Mack. She has never played at senior international level (although she has played for Australia A), but Mack made a serious statement last season when she finished second on the league runs table behind Beth Mooney, and ahead of the likes of Sophie Devine, Meg Lanning and Elyse Villani. With at least one vacancy in the Aussie side, can she back up last season’s heroics and make another case for higher honours?

Mack's unbeaten 50 guides Strikers to victory

Fixtures

October 15 v Sixers, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

October 16 v Renegades, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

October 21 v Sixers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

October 24 v Renegades, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

October 27 v Heat, Allan Border Field, Brisbane

October 28 v Scorchers, Allan Border Field, Brisbane

November 2 v Stars, Blacktown International Sportspark

November 5 v Stars, Lilac Hill, Perth

November 6 v Scorchers, Lilac Hill, Perth

November 11 v Hurricanes, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

November 13 v Thunder, Centennial Park Oval, Nuriootpa

November 14 v Heat, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

November 18 v Hurricanes, North Sydney Oval

November 20 v Thunder, North Sydney Oval

