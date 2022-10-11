Weber WBBL|08

WBBL preview: Dottin brings firepower to Strikers

Deandra Dottin is quickly making an impression on her new Strikers teammates, as the Adelaide club looks to go a step further in WBBL|08

Laura Jolly

11 October 2022, 12:41 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo