Rashid eyes Australia Test after 64-year record feat

Having produced one of the most tireless bowling performances in a Test since the Second World War, Rashid Khan is set to return down under later this year for Afghanistan's first ever Test match against Australia.

Afghanistan's first Test meeting with the Aussies last November was a victim of the coronavirus pandemic, but cricket.com.au has confirmed plans are well underway for the two teams to meet in a Test to start the 2021-22 season, which will be a precursor to the Ashes.

The dates and venue for the one-off Test are yet to be officially confirmed, but it will be held after the T20 World Cup in India, the final of which is scheduled for November 14.

If a mandatory two-week quarantine period is still in place for all overseas arrivals at that time, the Test will start in late November before the Ashes begin in December.

The two nations had hoped to play a Test in Perth last November, but the rescheduled Indian Premier League (which finished on November 10) and complications regarding quarantine meant there was not enough time before the start of Australia's all-format campaign against India.

In December, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced that the two parties had agreed to reschedule the Test for November 2021.

"The Test in Perth was huge for us, and everyone back home was waiting for it," Rashid told ESPN earlier this month.

"It could have been a historic Test. It is like a dream that comes true for any player to be a part of it. I would have considered myself so lucky to play in Australia against Australia, but this pandemic has really affected us.

"Hopefully, things are better, and this year is a huge year for us as a team, as a nation, and as players, and we will try our best to deliver."

Neither team has a Test match scheduled before November, meaning the game will act as a vital lead-in for the Australians ahead of their Ashes defence.

On Sunday, Rashid topped Shane Warne for the most overs bowled in a single Test match this century, sending down almost 100 overs in Afghanistan's six-wicket win over Zimbabwe.

Rashid finished with match figures of 11-275 from 99.2 overs, topping Warne's mark of 98 overs against South Africa in Cape Town in 2002.

Making Rashid's efforts even more impressive was the fact he played with an injured middle finger on his bowling hand, which had ruled him out of the first Test, and that he bowled in consecutive innings after Zimbabwe were forced to follow on.

Since the end of World War II, only England's Jim Laker – who bowled 105 overs against the West Indies at Trent Bridge 64 years ago – has bowled more overs in consecutive innings.

The 596 balls Rashid bowled in Abu Dhabi were more than he'd delivered in his past two KFC BBL seasons combined.

Afghanistan's victory was their third from six Tests since their debut in 2018, matching Australia as the only other Test nation to win three of their first six matches.

Rashid said playing more Tests is vital to the development of Afghanistan Cricket.

"If we start playing longer formats, more than three-to-four Tests a year, which is really important for us, it will help the team and the players improve their cricket, especially the youngsters," he said.

"If a youngster is playing a Test against a bigger team, only then he will realise what he needs to do and where he needs to improve.

"It's a test of technique, how mentally strong you are, and even how much passion you have in you, whether you are capable enough to survive and can rescue your team.

"Test cricket is what makes you a better cricketer and this is where we can get to improve our skills and our cricket in the long run."