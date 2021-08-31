Vodafone Test v Afghanistan

CA confident Afghanistan Test will proceed as planned

The cricket boards of Australia and Afghanistan are preparing for the one-off Test to go to schedule, despite the Taliban's takeover of the Asian nation

Reuters and cricket.com.au

31 August 2021, 06:56 PM AEST

