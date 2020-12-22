KFC BBL|10

Carey, Maddinson to miss BBL games due to border closure

Queensland's shutting of its border to NSW following Sydney COVID-19 outbreak has meant three Australia A players will miss upcoming games in Brisbane and Gold Coast

Louis Cameron

22 December 2020, 05:41 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

