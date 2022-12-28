Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Carey follows in Marsh’s MCG footsteps with maiden ton

After falling just seven runs short of a maiden Test century in Pakistan earlier this year, an emotional Alex Carey saluted in front of a delighted MCG crowd on day three

Louis Cameron at the MCG

28 December 2022, 02:53 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

