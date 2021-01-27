Playing for keeps: Carey in box seat to succeed Paine

Redbacks gloveman included in a Test squad for the first time and now looms as the next man in line to take the wicketkeeping duties long term

Adam Burnett

27 January 2021, 01:57 PM AEST

