All the player movement, signings ahead of BBL10

Sydney Thunder

Ins: Sam Billings, Ben Cutting (Heat), Baxter Holt, Adam Milne

Outs: Jay Lenton, Chris Morris (SA), Gurinder Sandhu, Liam Bowe

Imports: Sam Billings (ENG), Alex Hales (ENG), Adam Milne (NZ)

QUICK SINGLE Preview: Thunder add pieces to make them contenders

The Thunder haven’t made too many changes to the group that finished third last season, but the additions to their squad are set to make a significant difference.

With an already settled top order led by Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja and Callum Ferguson, the Thunder have boosted the middle with the recruitment of big-hitting allrounder Ben Cutting from the Brisbane Heat and English wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings, who will be available after Christmas.

The loss of South African Chris Morris has been offset by the recruitment of Kiwi speedster Adam Milne and after spinner Chris Green missed the majority of last season due to an illegal bowling action, he’ll feel like somewhat of a new signing as well.

Squad: Sam Billings (ENG), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson (c), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (ENG), Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne (NZ), Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Hobart Hurricanes

Ins: Johan Botha, Tim David (Scorchers), Peter Handscomb (Stars), Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane (Stars), Dawid Malan, Mitch Owen, Tim Paine, Wil Parker, Keemo Paul, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter (Strikers)

Outs: George Bailey (retired), Jarod Freeman, Simon Milenko (Heat), David Miller, Qais Ahmad, Tom Rogers (Sixers), Clive Rose, Aaron Summers

Imports: Colin Ingram (SA), Will Jacks (ENG), Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), Dawid Malan (ENG), Keemo Paul (WI)

QUICK SINGLE Preview: Five new imports boost case for elusive title

There’s been a significant turnover of players at the Hurricanes in the winter but apart from the loss of the retired George Bailey, the squad looks much stronger on paper than last season.

The recruitment of Peter Handscomb from the Stars has gone under the radar somewhat but should not be underestimated, big hitter Tim David looks like a shrewd pick-up from the Perth Scorchers while returning veteran Johan Botha, leg-spinner Wil Parker and left-armer Nick Winter will add plenty of depth.

Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is a known quantity to BBL fans, as is former Adelaide Strikers batter Colin Ingram, while Englishman Dawid Malan and West Indian allrounder Keemo Paul will add some star power after they arrive from international duty.

And don’t overlook young Englishman Will Jacks, a powerful right-hander who once slammed a century of just 25 balls and is set to be an international star of the future.

Squad: Scott Boland, Johan Botha*, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram (SA), Will Jacks (ENG), Caleb Jewell*, Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), Dawid Malan (ENG), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitch Owen, Tim Paine, Wil Parker, Keemo Paul (WI), D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Charlie Wakim*, Nick Winter, Mac Wright

*local replacement player

Adelaide Strikers

Ins: Danny Briggs, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Renshaw (Heat), Liam Scott, Daniel Worrall (Stars)

Outs: Jake Lehmann, Billy Stanlake (Stars), Cameron White (retired), Nick Winter (Hurricanes)

Imports: Danny Briggs (ENG), Rashid Khan (AFG), Phil Salt (ENG)

QUICK SINGLE Preview: Fleeing Strikers get early taste of unique season

The Adelaide Strikers have a very settled squad but have made some key moves in the off-season that have materially improved their squad, chiefly the recruit of Matthew Renshaw from the Brisbane Heat. Renshaw's arrival is particularly timely given the retirement of Cameron White, who has remained with the club for his first foray into coaching to work alongside Jason Gillespie and bowling coach Joe Dawes.

On the bowling front, the Strikers have added Englishman Danny Briggs, the all-time leading wicket taker in England's T20 Blast domestic competition. A versatile slow left-arm orthodox bowler, very few on the Big Bash circuit will have seen him before, but the 29-year-old is well known to Gillespie from his time at Sussex.

The Adelaide faithful will also be happy to see Daniel Worrall in Strikers blue this summer, having been traded for Billy Stanlake, who was sent to the Melbourne Stars.

Teenage allrounder Liam Scott shapes as one to watch in the future, having impressed with the Redbacks in the Marsh Sheffield Shield. He'll turn 20 the day before the Strikers' opening game of BBL|10. Spencer Johnson, a tall left-arm quick, is another exciting home-grown prospect.

Squad: Wes Agar, Danny Briggs (England) Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Travis Head (c), Spencer Johnson, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matthew Renshaw, Phil Salt (England), Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall.

Sydney Sixers

Ins: Nick Bertus, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian (Renegades), Jason Holder, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers (Hurricanes), Gurinder Sandhu (Thunder), Mitchell Starc

Outs: Daniel Fallins, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith

Imports: Carlos Brathwaite (WI), Jason Holder (WI), James Vince (ENG)

The defending champions have boosted their allrounder stocks for this season, adding the experienced Dan Christian from the Renegades as well as West Indian pair Jason Holder (for a three-game stint over Christmas) and Carlos Brathwaite, who will be available for the whole tournament.

And the late withdrawal of Englishman Tom Curran and the Test call-up for Sean Abbott means the Sixers will rely on their new allrounders more than first thought.

While Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood won’t return after their successful cameos late last season, the Sixers will again be boosted by the return of their Test stars in January, led by Mitchell Starc, who has signed on for his first BBL stint in six years.

With Starc, Abbott and Nathan Lyon to be unavailable until after the Tests against India, the Sixers have added some depth to their squad by signing former Australia and Thunder paceman Gurinder Sandhu, left-handed batter Nick Bertus and Tasmania fast bowlers Tom Rogers and Lawrence Neil-Smith.

Squad: Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus*, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite (WI), Dan Christian, Tom Curran (ENG), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jason Holder (WI), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith*, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Tom Rogers*, Gurinder Sandhu*, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince (ENG)

*local replacement player

Perth Scorchers

Ins: Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Cameron Gannon (Heat)

Outs: Chris Jordan, Nick Hobson, Morne Morkel (Heat), Liam Guthrie, Jaron Morgan, Tim David (Hurricanes)

Imports: Joe Clarke (ENG), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Colin Munro (NZ), Jason Roy (ENG)

The arrival of Jason Roy and Colin Munro adds some explosive world-class firepower to the Perth Scorchers batting order that will complement the return of Liam Livingstone and last summer's breakout star Josh Inglis.

Munro will be available for the entire season and arrives at the BBL with a decent season in the Caribbean Premier League and domestic cricket with Auckland under his belt.

Roy and Livingstone will not be available until the Scorchers' December 28 match, at the earliest, but that absence will be offset by the recruitment of Joe Clarke, a promising England top-order dasher who wowed with some impressive strokeplay in this year's T20 Blast with Nottinghamshire.

The other addition to the Scorchers roster is Cameron Gannon, who joined the Western Australia set-up over the winter in a move from Queensland.

The international calibre 'ins' for the Scorchers are impressive, but the real improvement in this squad is going to come from within as coach Adam Voges once again has a fully fit and firing bowling squad at his disposal.

The Scorchers were beset by injuries last year, losing Jason Behrendorff and AJ Tye for the entire season shortly before BBL|09 began, while Jhye Richardson was returning from a shoulder injury that has seen him have a second operation.

The great news for Scorchers fans is all three are fully fit and hitting their straps, with Richardson and Behrendorff both particularly keen to put their names back into the conversation for Australia selection for the first time since mid-2019.

BBL|10 Squad: Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke (England), Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone (England), Mitchell Marsh (c), Colin Munro (NZ), Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy (England), Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Melbourne Stars

Ins: Billy Stanlake (Adelaide Strikers), Liam Hatcher (Sydney Thunder) Andre Fletcher, Zahir Khan (Brisbane Heat), Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski.

Outs: Peter Handscomb (Hobart Hurricanes), Daniel Worrall (Strikers), Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane (Hurricanes)

Imports: Dilbar Hussain (Pak), Zahir Khan (Afg), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Andre Fletcher (WI)

QUICK SINGLE Preview: Nothing less than silverware will suffice for Stars

Last year's standout regular-season side have recruited strongly even despite the late withdrawal of Jonny Bairstow.

Billy Stanlake is expected to be suited to the MCG as he arrives in a trade that sent Daniel Worrall to the Adelaide Strikers, while Will Pucovski could make his T20 debut this season.

Dilbar Hussain looks to be the only overseas player who will be available for the Stars' first game as Zahir Khan remains quarantined for now, while Nicholas Pooran should play after Christmas.

West Indian Andre Fletcher has been signed as a last-minute replacement for Bairstow and will be available until late January.

Haris Rauf is a considerable loss after his breakout season last summer while Peter Handscomb and Sandeep Lamichhane have both crossed to the Hurricanes.

Squad: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Andre Fletcher, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Dilbar Hussain (OS), Zahir Khan (OS), Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran (OS), Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Melbourne Renegades

Ins: Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor (Heat), James Pattinson (Heat), Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Roussow, Imran Tahir, Imad Wasim.

Outs: Jack Wildermuth (Heat), Tom Cooper (Heat), Dan Christian (Sixers), Harry Gurney, Richard Gleeson, Joe Mennie, Samit Patel, Andrew Fekete, Tom Andrews, Brayden Stepien, Nathan McSweeney

Imports: Noor Ahmad (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (Afg), Imad Wasim (Pak), Imran Tahir (Pak), Rilee Rossouw (SA), Benny Howell (ENG)

The Renegades will be hoping their mix of six overseas players and a turnover of their local playing stocks can help them rocket back up their table following their bottom-placed finish last season.

South African Rilee Rossouw will be available for the whole campaign, while Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad are expected to be out of quarantine in time for the Renegades' third game against the Hurricanes.

Imran Tahir and Imad Wasim will then be available after Christmas, with Benny Howell already in the country and available to provide cover straightaway.

Dan Christian, Jack Wildermuth and Tom Cooper are the most notable exits among domestic players, while James Pattinson will boost their pace stocks after the Test summer and there are big raps on on fellow quick Jack Prestwidge.

Squad: Noor Ahmad (Afg), Cameron Boyce, Brody Couch*, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Peter Hatzoglou*, Jon Holland, Benny Howell (Eng), Josh Lalor, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (AFG), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Rilee Rossouw (SA), Will Sutherland, Imran Tahir (SA), Imad Wasim (Pak), Beau Webster.

*local replacement player

Brisbane Heat

Ins: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Tom Cooper (Renegades), Lewis Gregory, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel (Scorchers), Jack Wildermuth (Renegades), Simon Milenko (Hurricanes), Jack Wood, Lachlan Pfeffer, Connor Sully

Outs: Ben Cutting (Sydney Thunder), Cameron Gannon (Perth Scorchers), Zahir Khan (Melbourne Stars), Josh Lalor, James Pattinson, Jack Prestwidge (all Melbourne Renegades), Matthew Renshaw (Adelaide Strikers), AB de Villiers

Imports: Lewis Gregory (Eng), Dan Lawrence (Eng), Mujeeb ur Rahman (Afg)

The Heat have turned their list over following a seventh-placed finish last year, with Ben Cutting, Matthew Renshaw, James Pattinson and Josh Lalor all gone, while overseas batters Tom Banton and AB de Villiers will not return either.

Morne Morkel's signing as a local player is a shrewd one though he is still recovering from ankle surgery, while Dan Lawrence will be a key man early in the season as Mujeeb ur Rahman recovers from COVID-19 and Lewis Gregory remains in quarantine.

They have signed a host of local replacement players for the early part of their campaign with the likes of Marnus Labuschange, Mitch Swepson, Joe Burns and Mark Steketee all away on national duties.

Expect a new-look Heat side this season.

Squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Lewis Gregory (Eng), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Dan Lawrence (Eng), Ben Laughlin, Chris Lynn, Simon Milenko*, Morne Morkel, Jimmy Peirson, Lachlan Pfeffer*, Jackson Sinfield*, Mark Steketee, Connor Sully*, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afg), Jack Wildermuth, Matt Willans, Jack Wood*

*local replacement player