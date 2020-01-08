KFC BBL|09
Three in three! The full list of BBL hat-tricks
Before Wednesday, there had never been two hat-tricks in the same BBL season... then Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf took two in the same day
Cricket Network
8 January 2020, 09:09 PM AEST
Xavier Doherty
Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, BBL|02
Andrew Tye
Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat, BBL|06
Andrew Tye
Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, BBL|07
Josh Lalor
Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers, BBL|08
Rashid Khan
Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers, BBL|09
Haris Rauf
Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder, BBL|09