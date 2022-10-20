Australia v Pakistan ODIs - Women

Healy appointed Australia's new vice-captain

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has been endorsed as Australia's vice-captain across all formats, while the world's top-ranked side has also appointed two new assistant coaches

Laura Jolly

20 October 2022, 08:00 AM AEST

