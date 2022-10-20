Healy appointed Australia's new vice-captain

New VC Healy to welcome back Lanning 'when she's ready'

Alyssa Healy is Australia's new women's vice-captain, filling the role left vacant following Rachael Haynes' retirement from international cricket last month.

Australia also have two new assistant coaches with Dan Marsh and Scott Prestwidge to work alongside head coach Shelley Nitschke, as the world's top-ranked side continues to undergo a period of change.

Given national captain Meg Lanning remains on an indefinite break from the game, Healy could well find herself leading Australia in her place on their upcoming campaigns, which include a five-game T20I tour of India in December, home ODIs and T20Is against Pakistan in January, and the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

"We're delighted that Alyssa has agreed to take on the role of vice-captain and look forward to the contribution she can make in tandem with Meg," Shawn Flegler, Head of Performance, Women's Cricket and National Selector said.

"Alyssa is an outstanding leader on and off the field and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

"We have great confidence in Alyssa, Meg and Shelley leading the team during an exciting 12-month period that will see the team defend its T20 World Cup title and look to retain the Ashes on English soil."

The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has previously served as vice-captain in a temporary capacity, most recently during Australia's multi-format series against India in 2021 when Haynes was sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Healy has captained New South Wales in domestic one-day cricket since 2018 and was Sydney Sixers vice-captain for the first seven WBBL seasons.

"It's a privilege to have been offered the vice-captaincy of any Australian team, let alone one that's tasted as much success as this one," Healy said.

"Rach played a key role in supporting Meg as well as driving the values and culture of the team and while she leaves big shoes to fill, I'm looking forward to helping lead this side alongside Meg and Shell.

"It's a really exciting time to be involved with this team; we've seen personnel changes as well as the emergence of incredible young talent, and with a T20 World Cup and away Ashes just around the corner, I'm looking forward to this next chapter of my career."

Meanwhile, Marsh and Prestwidge replace former assistant Ben Sawyer, who departed to coach New Zealand's women's team in May, and Nitschke, who was elevated to the top job when Matthew Mott took over as head coach of England's men's white-ball teams.

Marsh, who served as an interim assistant coach during the Commonwealth Games in August, will take responsibility of Australia's spin bowling group, while Prestwidge will fill Sawyer's role overseeing the fast bowlers.

Both coaches have been involved in the women's game for significant periods of time; Marsh is currently head coach of Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmania, while Prestwidge has spent eight seasons serving as Brisbane Heat assistant coach alongside his assistant role with Queensland Fire, and has previously worked with the Australia and Australia A sides.

"Dan and Scott are high quality coaches and we're thrilled to have them join Shelley and the team," Flegler said.

"Both have previously spent time with the group, are highly respected and bring complementary skills, knowledge and experience.

"Dan played a pivotal role working with the spinners during the Commonwealth Games and Scott has provided support to the fast bowlers on several occasions, it's great to have them on board full-time."

