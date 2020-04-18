Amazing Adelaide: Replay the classic final day in full

Cricket fans can relive one of the greatest victories in Australian Ashes history this Sunday with a full as-live replay of the fifth and final day of the second Test of the 2006-07 Ashes summer in Adelaide.

Now better known as simply "Amazing Adelaide", the revival of Australia's fortunes and the comeback they made put Ricky Ponting's side en route to a whitewash and ensured the Test match became an instant classic.

How to watch

Mike Hussey celebrates an unforgettable Test match // Getty

The fifth day's play of the 2006 Adelaide Ashes Test match will be streamed in full from 2pm AEST on the cricket.com.au website and CA Live app, as well as our YouTube and Facebook platforms.

Coverage will be supported by as-live Twitter coverage on the @cricketcomau account with clips and highlights.

Setting the scene

England 6-551d and 1-59 lead Australia 513 by 97 runs at stumps on day four

After a first Test thrashing, England had responded in style in Adelaide, grabbing the early momentum. After winning the toss, a double century from Paul Collingwood (206) and Kevin Pietersen's 158 set a new record as England's highest fourth-wicket stand against Australia, and saw Andrew Flintoff declare his side's first innings with a massive 6-551 on the board.

Collingwood and Pietersen piled on pain // Getty

Shane Warne's first innings return of 1-167 and Glenn McGrath's 30 wicketless overs that gave up 107 runs showed rare vulnerability for the ageing Aussie legends. But 142 from Ricky Ponting, 124 from Michael Clarke – his first Ashes century – and 92 from Michael Hussey helped Australia fight back on a pitch offering nothing for the fast bowlers.

By the time Australia were dismissed for 513 after tea on the fourth day, they had cut England's lead to just 38 and a draw seemed the most likely prospect.

Ricky Ponting salutes his century // Getty

England faced 19 overs on the fourth afternoon, with Stuart Clark nipping out Alastair Cook early, before Warne looked to fire himself up by getting into some verbals with England No.3 Ian Bell, famously unveiling his "Sherminator" sledge.

Shane Warne was immense on day five // Getty

England navigated to stumps one down with a lead of 97, one day to play, and seemingly content to play out a draw and head to Perth still 1-0 down in the series ...