KFC BBL|10

How Brian Lara unlocked 'emotional' Spiceman

West Indian import explains his emotional reaction to breakthrough innings against the Strikers at the MCG

Louis Cameron at the MCG

16 January 2021, 07:27 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo