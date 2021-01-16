How Brian Lara unlocked 'emotional' Spiceman

It took a phone-call from Brian Lara for the KFC BBL to finally see the best of The Spiceman.

Melbourne Stars import Andre Fletcher admitted he would likely have been dropped if he played for another team having averaged a paltry 12.43 leading into Friday's night clash with the Adelaide Strikers at the MCG.

The "Stars family", as he calls it, had rallied around him with David Hussey and Glenn Maxwell continuing to place their faith in the mercurial Grenadian, who had delighted fans with brilliant fielding, unusual six-hitting and red-tipped dreadlocks but largely flopped with the bat in their first eight games.

Cumin get it: Fletcher hits spectacular 89 for Stars

As the club geared up for their first MCG home game of the season, Lara called Fletcher out of the blue with some thoughts on his strategy.

The tipping point had come when the opener was caught off a full toss on Monday.

"I was surprised to be honest," Fletcher told reporters of the call from Lara, who is in Australia commentating on the Big Bash with Channel 7.

"He was telling me that, looking in from the outside, I've been striking the ball cleanly and he just told me to give myself the opportunity (to bat longer).

QUICK SINGLE Zampa, Fletcher shine as Stars roll Strikers for record low

"I'm an aggressive player so there's no need to look to (over) power the ball.”

The result was a devastating, unbeaten 89 against the Strikers – two more runs than he'd managed in eight innings before last night – that fired the Stars to a mammoth 111-run victory and into the top half of the ladder.

Just like Lara suggested, Fletcher gave himself the opportunity.

His first 23 balls yielded just 27 runs as Melbourne managed just 57 from their first 10 overs. The right-hander then exploded to take 62 from his last 26 balls, including a thrilling Power Surge during which he scored 32 of the 33 runs from two overs.

"I thought he was forcing the issue too much," Lara said on commentary. "If you're a naturally aggressive player, you don't have to force the issue.

Stars ice happy homecoming with record victory

"You don't have to try to hit a good ball for six or four. That's how he was getting himself out.

"He hit a full toss from Wes Agar in the previous game and hit it straight to mid-on. If he's (batting) naturally and instinctively, that shot will go through square leg.

"It was just a nice little chat to see if I could help him."

Fletcher would surely have reached a century had Hilton Cartwright (30 not out off 17 balls) not taken over the late onslaught, the West Indian facing just two balls in the final two overs.

The 33-year-old was undeterred, capping his spectacular innings with his fourth six off the last delivery of the innings.

Overcome by emotion, Fletcher exchanged an embrace with Maxwell as his teammates applauded him off the ground.

"I was overwhelmed," said Fletcher. "I was a bit emotional at the end, the reason for that was the family we have – it's not just a team, it's a family we have at the Melbourne Stars.

"The encouragement (from) the coach David Hussey, (assistant) Luke Wright, 'Stoiny' (Marcus Stoinis), 'Maxi' and the other guys – they have been telling me ... it will come. Don't go looking for it.

"Maybe in another set-up I would have been on the bench ... Maybe I would have been just in the hotel, maybe crying and just being hard on myself.

"But for them believing in me and continuing to give me that advice, I'm very grateful."

The Spiceman soars for two incredible catches

Fletcher, who was part of the Windies' 2016 T20 World Cup-winning squad and who has played 70 white-ball internationals, now has Lara's number saved in his phone.

"He's a great guy," said Fletcher. "After what he told me I was like, 'So Brian, now I understand the reason you were so great'.

"And he told me feel free to call him any time I wish to, he's open for anything and willing to give me advice."

Fletcher added that he is eager to return to the Stars next summer, but he faces a more immediate conundrum as to whether he continues with the club for this ongoing season as they look to atone for consecutive defeats in the BBL final.

Shoulder knock not enough to stop Zampa's five-fer

The right-hander has contract for the T10 League in Abu Dhabi, which begins on January 28.

"I'm not too sure," said Fletcher of his finals availability for the Stars.

"I'll have a think about it, speak to my agent. I would love to stay."