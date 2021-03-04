New Zealand v Australia T20Is - Women's

Sutherland ruled out of NZ tour, Strano called in

Injury forces Australia to make a change to their bumper 17-player squad to tour New Zealand

Laura Jolly

4 March 2021, 09:52 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo