Unplayable Podcast: Paine reflects on retaining Ashes

Our Ashes Revisited series takes us to the fourth Test at Old Trafford, where Australia bounce back from the shattering loss at Headingley to crush England and retain the Ashes on English soil for the first time in 18 years. Joining cricket.com.au journalist Sam Ferris to re-live the five days in Manchester is Australia Test captain Tim Paine, who talks about refocusing after Leeds, his tactics throughout the match, the post-match celebrations and being in awe of Steve Smith.

