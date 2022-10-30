Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

'Phenomenal' Chandrasinghe echoes history with debut ton

Australia's latest batting sensation has come to the big time the hard way, earning his opportunities from fourth grade through to first-class cricket with century after century

Jack Paynter

30 October 2022, 09:00 PM AEST

