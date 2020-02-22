South Africa v Australia T20I - Men's

Agar takes inspiration from Indian counterpart

Allrounder and star at the Wanderers details how a conversation with fellow spin-bowling allrounder Ravi Jadeja has helped improve his game

Martin Smith at the Wanderers, Johannesburg

22 February 2020, 10:53 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo