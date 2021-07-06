Batting finishers fire in Aussie intra-squad clash

Full highlights of Australia's first intra-squad match

The result: Australia II 5-193 (Christian 47, Henriques 36, Meredith 2-39) lost to Australia I 6-195 (Marsh 56, Turner 45no, Tye 2-35) by four wickets with two balls to spare

Mitch Marsh and Ashton Turner played match-winning hands after an impressive Dan Christian cameo, as a handful of potential 'finishers' for this year's World Cup shone in Australia's first hit-out of their limited-overs tour of the Caribbean.

In a competitive but unofficial 22-over intra-squad game at St Lucia's Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Marsh (56 off 28 balls, including four sixes) and Ashton Turner (45 off 28) lifted the not-so-creatively-named 'Australia I' to victory under lights on Monday evening (Tuesday morning AEST) over Australia II.

That came after Christian had blazed an impressive 47 from just 31 balls from No.5, with his hopes of a return to international cricket that had once seemed fanciful increasing further.

Dan Christian was in fine form, hitting a quick-fire 47 // cricket.com.au

With his side chasing Australia II's 5-193, Marsh replied with a boundary-laden knock that singlehandedly kept Australia I in their run chase even when the required run-rate rose above 12.

Needing 10 off the last over, Turner hit a six off the first ball from Andrew Tye as he and Adam Zampa got their side home with two balls to spare.

The Matthew Wade-captained Australia II got off to a fast start as their skipper took the attack to Mitchell Starc and Riley Meredith before the left-hander was given out lbw to Ashton Agar for a quickfire 21 off 12 balls.

His opening partner Alex Carey (30 off 22) got the better of both Agar brothers, with a six over cover into the wind off paceman Wes arguably the shot of the evening.

Ben McDermott batted twice; after being dismissed attempting a scoop, he impressed with 25 off 11 in his second chance, popping a couple over the rope at the death including a strong flick over mid-wicket off Starc into a stiff Atlantic breeze.

Skipper Aaron Finch ponders his options // cricket.com.au

The informal nature of the match was highlighted by coach Justin Langer, watching on from the grandstand above the team dressing room, telling Moises Henriques (36 off 27) he had overruled an lbw decision given by helmeted assistant coach Andre Borovec, acting as the on-field umpire, despite Henriques having gotten all the way off the ground.

But it was Christian who stood out, belting Adam Zampa for six over long-off's head before nearly putting Nathan Ellis into the grandstand on the long side of the ground with a sizzling smear over cover.

Ashton Agar was comfortably Australia I's best with the ball, exploiting the low surface cleverly in returning 1-25 from his four overs, while he made six opening the batting with Finch before Josh Hazlewood clean bowled him.

The Australia I speedsters found the going difficult, with Starc (0-39 off four), Meredith (2-39 off four) and Wes Agar (1-24 off two) all proving expensive.

Nathan Ellis puts in the hard yards as Moises Henriques looks on // cricket.com.au

Finch struck some meaty blows in reply in a positive sign on his first international tour since undergoing eye surgery earlier this year, taking a particular liking to Tye in his first over before the Western Australian extracted revenge when he had him caught on the on-side.

Marsh, elevated to bat at first drop, put on 42 with Josh Philippe in a brutal display of clean hitting. A smart catch by Alex Carey, playing as a specialist batter, looked to have dashed the hopes of his side.

But Turner, with some help from Starc (14 off 7), kept his cool to complete the win only minutes before a torrential downpour lashed the ground.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 series (all matches at the Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia)

First T20: July 10, 9.30am AEST (July 9, 7.30pm local)

Second T20: July 11, 9.30am AEST (July 10, 7.30pm local)

Third T20: July 13, 9.30am AEST (July 12, 7.30pm local)

Fourth T20: July 15, 9.30am AEST (July 14, 7.30pm local)

Fifth T20: July 17, 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.