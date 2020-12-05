Watch a free live stream of Australia A v India games

Fixtures

December 6-8: Australia A v India A, Drummoyne Oval, 10.30am AEDT (5am IST)

December 11-13: Australia A v Indians, SCG (day-night), 2.30pm AEDT (9am IST)

Both games will carry official first-class status

How can I watch?

Attendance at the games isn’t possible due to COVID19 limitations, but some good news red-ball cricket lovers – you've got bulk options to check out the action. Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will be carrying a free live stream of every ball of the action from both Australia A matches, available in most territories worldwide, including right here in Australia.

Foxtel and Kayo will also be broadcasting the match in Australia while viewers in India can watch on Sony Pictures Sports Network. A full list of global broadcast details is at the bottom of this story.

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will also have extended highlights, live scores, replays of every wicket and all the latest news from each day.

Who will be commentating?

For the first match, between Australia A and India A on December 6-8, your commentary will come from Fox Cricket’s Mel Jones, Brad Haddin, Kerry O’Keeffe, Brendon Julian and Adam Peacock.

For the second match, the day-night clash at the SCG between the full-strength India Test side and Australia A, commentary will come from Brendon Julian, Allan Border, Kerry O’Keeffe and Adam Peacock.

QUICK SINGLE Australian XI selector: Pick your Test side of the summer

Squads

Australia A (first game): Joe Burns, Will Pucovski, Marcus Harris, Travis Head (c), Cameron Green, Nic Maddinson, Tim Paine (wk), Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Jackson Bird, Mark Steketee, Harry Conway, Will Sutherland

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

India Test squad not involved in the T20s: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

International broadcasters

ATN (Canada)

BT Sport (United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands, Isle of Man)

Fox Sports Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor-Leste (East Timor), Vietnam)

SportsMax (Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, The Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominican Replublic, Dominica, Estatius, Grench Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Monserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, St Kitts, St Lucia, St Martin, St Nevis, St Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos)

SkyNZ (New Zealand)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burma, India, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka)

SuperSport (South Africa)

WillowTV (USA, American Samoa, Northern Marianas, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands).

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT