Pattinson, Khawaja headline strong Australia A squad

Australia A will field a star-studded side for their four-day clash with the England Lions at the MCG later this month.

NSW captain Moises Henriques will lead a 12-man squad which features 10 players with international experience.

Victoria paceman James Pattinson will spearhead the bowling attack comprised of Queensland trio Michael Neser, Mark Steketee and Mitchell Swepson, and Tasmania paceman Jackson Bird.

Queensland skipper Usman Khawaja has been named as the side's vice-captain in a batting order which includes Henriques and his Blues teammate Kurtis Patterson, Victoria duo Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski, and Western Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis.

WA's Josh Inglis is the side's wicketkeeper for the four-day day-night first-class match at the MCG from February 22.

"This squad is a mix of young players and those with the opportunity to press claims for inclusion in future red ball squads in what should be a strong test against a very good England Lions side under lights at the MCG," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

The match against a strong England Lions team (England's equivalent of Australia A) clashes with round eight of the Marsh Sheffield Shield, with Queensland the heaviest hit losing four players.

While the absence of top-class players undoubtedly hampers the state sides, Australia's selectors have matched the impressive squad the England Lions fielded for the Ashes warm-up match in Kent last July.

That Lions team featured current England Test stars Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley, allrounder Sam Curran and Ashes hero Jack Leach.

Neser, Bird, Patterson and Harris played in that match, which ended in a draw before Australia retained the Ashes on English soil for the first time in 18 years.

Youngster Pucovski missed selection in Kent but has been named to face the Lions in Melbourne despite suffering a freak concussion in the Cricket Australia XI's one-day loss on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Pucovski landed on his head completing a quick single after his bat got stuck as he grounded it. He was subbed out of the match and has been replaced by Harris for the final two matches (today and Thursday).

Stoinis has been named on a mixed day for the 30-year-old. In the morning he was crowned the KFC BBL Player of the Tournament for his record-breaking feats with the bat but only hours later was left out of Australia’s T20 and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

However, Stoinis is on standby for the South Africa tour, which starts on February 21 in Johannesburg.

Australia A Squad: Moises Henriques (c), Jackson Bird, Marcus Harris, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja (vc), Michael Neser, Kurtis Patterson, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson