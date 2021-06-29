West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Aussies touch down for Caribbean tour

Australia's T20 World Cup build-up takes next step as squad lands in St Lucia for West Indies tour that includes five T20s and three ODIs

Louis Cameron in St Lucia

29 June 2021, 10:38 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

