Vodafone Men's Ashes

Uncapped quick leads pace race for Ashes spots

Queensland's Mark Steketee is the leading wicket-taker in Shield cricket this season as a host of pace contenders push for a spot in Australia's Ashes squad

AAP

14 November 2021, 12:03 PM AEST

