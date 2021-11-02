Vodafone Men's Ashes

All-Aussie clash could determine Ashes places

Following the successful blueprint ahead of the 2019 series, a potential 'Possibles versus Probables' match could be decisive in who features in the hosts' XI for the first Test at the Gabba

AAP

2 November 2021, 02:49 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo